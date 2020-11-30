GAME 4
BAYLOR BEARS VS. ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Site — Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
When — 9 p.m. Wednesday
Records — Baylor 2-0 overall, 0-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Illinois 3-0 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — Baylor is rated No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll, while Illinois is No. 5.
Television — ESPN
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart. Local Stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series with Baylor 3-0. The last meeting was a 62-54 win for the Illini on Nov. 28, 2014 in Las Vegas.
Up Next — Baylor will face No. 1-rated Gonzaga on Saturday in Indianapolis. Illinois will host a to be announced opponent on Saturday.
Projected lineups — Baylor: G Jared Butler, 6-3, junior. G MaCio Teague 6-4, senior. G Davion Mitchell 6-2, junior. F Flo Thamba 6-10, junior. F Mark Vital, 6-5, senior. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Baylor: Butler 18.5, Teague 18.0, Adam Flagler 14.5, Mitchell 12.0. Illinois: Dosunmu 25.7, Miller 18.0, Cockburn 15.0.
Rebounding — Baylor: Vital 8.5, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchova 8.0, Teague 6.5, Thamba 4.5. Illinois: Cockburn 11.7, Williams 8.0, Dosunmu 7.7, Jacob Grandison 5.0.
Assists — Baylor: Mitchell 6.5, Butler 4.5, Flagler 4.0, Vital 3.0. Illinois: Dosunmu 6.7, Williams 3.3, Frazier 2.7.
