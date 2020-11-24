GAME 1
NORTH CAROLINA A&T AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Site — State Farm Center
When — 1 p.m. today
2019-20 records — North Carolina A&T 17-15 overall, 12-4 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Illinois 21-10 overall, 13-7 in Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — Illinois is rated No. 8 in the preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — Big Ten Network
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local Stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — The Illini won the only previous meeting, defeating the Aggies 95-64 on Dec. 29, 2019 in Champaign.
Up Next — North Carolina A&T will play Ohio on Thursday, while Illinois faces Chicago State in a 11 a.m. contest on Thursday.
Projected lineups — North Carolina A&T: G Fred Cleveland Jr., 5-9, sophomore, G Tyler Maye, 6-1, senior, G Kameron Langley, 6-2, senior, F Tyler Jones, 6-8, senior, F Webster Filmore, 6-7, junior. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior, G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior, G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior, F Giorgi Bezhanishvili, 6-9, junior, C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
2019-20 INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — North Carolina A&T: Langley 9.4, Cleveland 9.0, Maye 8.7. Illinois: Dosunmu 16.6, Cockburn 13.3, Frazier 9.1.
Rebounding — North Carolina A&T: Langley 5.2, Tyrone Lyons 3.5. Illinois: Cockburn 8.8, Giorgi Bezhanishvili 4.8, Dosunmu 4.3.
Assists — North Carolina A&T: Langley 8.0, Cleveland 1.7. Illinois: Dosunmu 3.3, Frazier 1.9.
