CHAMPAIGN — It’s been a while since the anticipation and excitement levels for Illinois men’s basketball were this high.
As a matter of fact, it’s been 10 years since the Fighting Illini entered the college basketball season with a national ranking associated with their name and you have to go all the way back to 2004-05, the National Runner-up season, for an Illinois team to be in the top-10 nationally when the year started.
And while the official Associated Press preseason rankings have not been released, the Fighting Illini, who return all five starters from last year’s 21-10 squad, figures to be definitely among the top-25 and they could be rated top-five in the nation.
So when the college basketball season officially kicked off on Wednesday with the start of practice, the fans were not the only ones excited to get the 2020-21 season started.
“There is nothing like the start of practice,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “It still makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up. You would like to bundle up all of that enthusiasm and spread it out through the course of the season.
“Our guys were excited and bouncing off the walls ready to get after it.’’
With the first day of practice, NCAA teams can now practice up to 20 hours a week, up to four hours a day with one off day per week. Previously, the teams had 12 hours with at least 8 hours of skill work.
“We didn’t do anything new today. Today was an extension of what we have been doing — a lot of fundamentals and recapping everything we have done,’’ Underwood said. “We will start building from there.’’
Illinois was without three players on Wednesday — Austin Hutcherson (back), Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (foot) and Jermaine Hamlin (hand).
According to Underwood, Hutcherson “has not practiced or done anything with us since spring,” Bosmans-Verdonk had a “flare up’ in the same foot that cost him 22 games last year but in a different location and Hamlin had surgery that stemmed from an injury during quarantine.
The fourth-year coach of the Fighting Illini did acknowledge there was a COVID-19 related issue when the full student body returned in August, but at no point did Illinois halt basketball practices.
“When we had issues, we’ve chosen not to stop our program,” he said. “The reality is, we understand that cases are going to happen. We’ve dealt with the quarantine. We’re back now and all healthy. I think the one thing that’s happened is we’ve learned and it’s been extremely educational for all of our athletes to know what quarantine looks like and feels like — it’s not fun, it’s miserable.”
That could describe the feeling of Illinois opponents this season as junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn decided to remove their names from the NBA Draft process.
Dosunmu led the Fighting Illini in scoring last year at 16.6 points per game and he hit game-winning shots in the final seconds at Wisconsin and Michigan, while Cockburn was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, leading Illinois with 8.8 rebounds per game.
The other three returning starters are senior guard Trent Frazier, who averaged 9.1 points per game, senior guard Da’Monte Williams, who was a starter in 15 of 21 wins for the Illini, and junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who fell off to averaging 6.8 points per game after averaging 12.4 in his freshman campaign.
“Giorgi is in unbelievable condition,’’ said Underwood about the crowd favorite. “I would put him up against anyone in the country in terms of a guy that has worked hard through COVID. He has added weight and he looks like the Giorgi we saw as a freshman.’’
Additionally, Illinois has added three highly-rated freshman recruits, led by former Chicago Morgan Park standout Adam Miller to go along with guard Andre Curbello and forward Coleman Hawkins. The Illini also have a pair of transfers eligible this year after setting out last year in Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison.
It gives Underwood six possible starting guards — well, Dosunmu and then five other guys competing for two other spots.
“You have no idea how great of a problem that is to have,’’ Underwood said. “You are looking at unbelievable battles every single day. That has been the joy of preseason and early practices — it is so competitive.’’
But, who is going to start?
“All of that will work itself out,’’ said Underwood, who claimed he hasn’t even thought about that.
Right now, the veteran coach is more worried about how his team handles the success from last year and the new found expectations for this year.
“That’s one of the things that we have talked a lot about,’’ he said. “We have shown that we can compete in the Big Ten. We were going for a conference title at the end of the year. We won on the road and did those type of things.
“Now, you have to go from the hunter to the hunted and realize the bullseye on your back.’’
