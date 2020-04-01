CHAMPAIGN — College coaches, like most of us, are creatures of habit.
Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood is no different. Normally, he would be making his plans to hit the recruiting trail along with setting up visits for potential recruits.
But, those plans have been eliminated this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis. There was an immediate ban on in-person recruiting.
“I tell everyone that it’s junior college recruiting,’’ said Underwood, who was the head coach at Dodge City Community College from 1990-93 and Daytona State College from 2004-06. “You have to get on the phone, build relationships and do the background checks.
“You try and get as much information as you can possibly get through the digital route.’’
And that goes both ways.
It’s the coaches trying to find out as much as they can about potential recruits and transfers along with the program trying to inform the potential additions about the Illinois program.
“It’s a lot of work with videos,’’ Underwood said. “We have spent the past two weeks working on the videos and the graphics. We are trying to find ways to communicate with them.
“I think you will see a lot of the kids (2021 recruits) that have already made some visits, both official and unofficial, starting to commit because they know that things are not going to change much in the next couple of months.’’
So, how will that affect the Fighting Illini, who went 21-10 this past year and finished the year as the No. 21-rated team in the Associated Press rankings?
“We feel like we are in a good position at every spot,’’ Underwood said. “You start getting very detailed, we could potentially use a stretch-4.
“But, we have to make sure that we have the right fit for our locker room and the right fit for the pieces on the court. If that fit doesn’t happen, we are great.’’
Since the season ended on March 13th, Illinois has seen a pair of sophomores, Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones, elect to enter the transfer portal with the intent of leaving the Illinois program.
“I’m never surprised,’’ said Underwood when asked specifically about Griffin, who averaged 8.9 points per game. “There is nothing that is shocking any more. He made his decision. You wish him nothing but the best. Hopefully, he is in a position to find what he wants.’’
Underwood added that the number of players in the transfer portal is up 150 from this point last year, and according to the NCAA, 694 players entered the portal after the 2019 season.
And actually, two of those players were on the Illinois roster this season and sat out because of NCAA rules.
Jacob Grandison is a 6-6 guard/forward from Holy Cross, where he averaged 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, along with Austin Hutcherson, a 6-6 guard from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, who averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
“Most of the world doesn’t know about Austin and Jacob and what they bring to our table,’’ Underwood said. “We get so consumed with grad transfers and recruiting classes, that we forget that Baylor, who was No. 1 for most of the season, that their roster were all sit-out guys for the most part.’’
Can Grandison and Hutcherson actually replace Griffin and Jones?
“Those two guys are basically the same size, but very different,’’ Underwood said. “Austin can play the 1-2-3 positions, while Jacob can play the 2-3-4 spots. They bring different things to the table. To have them go through practice was huge. There were times they were a handful on the scout team and they are older.
“It allows us to be in a position where we don’t have to panic and take a piece where it would be a question mark. It’s about fitting in. We can be pretty selective.’’
Underwood admits that he prefers guys that have to sit out a season rather than a grad transfer who is eligible immediately.
“It’s a year of learning and getting stronger,’’ he said. “Both (Grandison and Hutcherson) have added close to 20 pounds.
“In my time, it is very seldom that anything bad comes from sitting out.’’
But, there is still one really big question looming over the program.
Will Ayo Dosunmu, the team’s leading scorer at 16.6 per game and their unquestioned leader, be back for his junior season or will he enter the NBA Draft?
“There are a lot of factors that are so unknown,’’ said Underwood, as the status with everything in the NBA and other professional leagues has been put on hold. “Unless you are a pretty sure-fire top-10 pick it gets pretty challenging to know what the process is going to be.
“Ayo is in a position to examine all of those things and talk with his people. They have done the evaluation process, that is there for all the players.’’
Underwood said that the Illinois program is going to offer Dosunmu their support and help.
“We will always have a home for him,’’ he said. “We will deal with that when, and if, it happens.’’
Right now, Underwood says it’s all about safety and well-being of his players. All of them have returned to their homes with the exception of Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kipper Nichols, who are still on campus, and then Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is staying with a friend in Bloomington.
“Twice a week, every Monday and Thursday, we do zoom,’’ said Underwood of the remote conferencing service. “We get on together. We are talking basketball and joking around.
“And then Fletch (Strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) has an app where everyone gets on. He is putting them through a workout every day.’’
Underwood also pointed out that Josh Whitman, Director of Athletics at Illinois, also has a weekly teleconference with all of the Illinois athletes.
Underwood admits that he is very worried about freshman Kofi Cockburn and junior Trent Frazier, as Cockburn is back home in New York and Frazier is in South Florida.
“We are constantly reminding them, as well as anyone else, to wash your hands and stay in,’’ said Underwood, noting that coronavirus has not infected anyone associated with Illinois basketball.
There has been one positive for Underwood during this process.
“We’ve had a lot of family dinners recently and that’s awesome,’’ he said.
