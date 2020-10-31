CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Lovie Smith accurately called his team’s season-opening 45-7 loss to Wisconsin “disappointing.”
The Fighting Illini (0-1) will attempt to turn things around on Saturday when they host the Purdue Boilermakers, a 24-20 winner over Iowa in the first week, for an 11 a.m. kickoff today at Memorial Stadium. The teams will be playing for The Cannon.
“You assume you are in a different place going into the season, we assumed we were in a different place going into the season,’’ said Smith. “I thought we were more prepared to play a better football game than we did. Normally, you get to the first game and truly see where you are and as I said, we are not as far along as I hoped we’d be but we still have time to get better.
“When you make an effort like that, you can’t wait to play as soon as possible. We watched the video with our team and we’re moving on to Purdue.’’
Illinois should expect to see a inspired Purdue team coming off a minor upset of Iowa.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is making it clear to his team that they should take nothing for granted heading into today’s contest.
“Illinois is a team that put it to us last year, pure and simple. They beat us and they beat us bad. They embarrassed us on our home field,” Brohm said. “They were more physical than us. They played harder than us and they outcoached us.”
Illinois defeated Purdue 24-6 last year at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The win for the Illini snapped a three-game skid to the Boilermakers, who have won 11 of the last 15 contests between the schools.
“After a loss, you have to evaluate what you did bad or what you did right and got back to the practice field,’’ said Smith. “That’s what we’re going to do. When you play your first game that’s where you see where you really are and when you can really start making improvements
“We are going to coach better and we are going to play better.’’
A big question facing Illinois this week was the health of the team.
Smith said Illinois has shown no COVID-19 positive tests despite several Wisconsin team members testing positive for the virus in the in the aftermath of the Illinois game. The Badgers have since canceled Saturday’s game at Nebraska.
“Our team is clean,” Smith said. “We’re kind of hunkered down in the bunker. We have a protocol in place that we follow daily. Assume everybody else is doing the same thing. But I know things can change. I know there’s an outbreak all over the country right now. But right now for our football team, not much has changed.”
Illinois has not regularly publicly released COVID-19 testing numbers.
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen left last week’s game in the first half with an apparent head injury and was replaced by Tarique Barnes, who received his first significant playing time. Barnes had a team-high 11 tackles (seven solo), a sack, and a 39-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
“You know when your name’s called, you’ve got to be ready to go,” Barnes said. “You get your shot and you’ve got to take it. That’s the bottom line to it.”
It’s unclear whether Hansen will be available for Saturday’s game. Last year, Hansen led the nation in forced fumbles. He had 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception. Despite Barnes’ performance last week, losing Hansen would be a major blow to Illinois.
Illinois has won 23 consecutive home openers dating to 1997. It’s the fourth-longest active streak in the nation behind only Florida (31), Oklahoma State (25) and Wisconsin (25).
