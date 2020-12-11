ILLINOIS AT NORTHWESTERN
Site — Ryan Field in Evanston
When — 11 a.m. today
Records — Illinois 2-4 overall, 2-4 in the Big Ten Conference West Division. Northwestern 5-1 overall, 5-1 in the Big Ten Conference West Division.
Rankings — The Wildcats are rated No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll.
Television — ESPN2
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Martin O’Donnell. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 55-53-5 over Northwestern, but the Wildcats have five straight including a 29-10 win last year in Champaign.
Last week — The Illini suffered a 35-21 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Wildcats were idle as their game with the Minnesota Golden Gophers was cancelled.
Up next — Illinois will play an opponent to be determined from the East Division. Northwestern will play the Ohio State Buckeyes next Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing — Illinois: Chase Brown 79 carries, 440 yards, 2 touchdowns. Mike Epstein 55-338, 4 TDs. Isaiah Williams 41-249, 1 TD. Northwestern: Drake Anderson 61 carries, 252 yards, 2 touchdowns. Isaiah Bowser 72-212, 1 TD. Peyton Ramsey 55-122, 2 TDs.
Passing — Illinois: Brandon Peters 36 completions, 62 attempts, 0 interceptions, 408 yards, 3 touchdowns. Northwestern: Ramsey 117 completions, 198 attempts, 6 interceptions, 1,136 yards, 8 touchdowns.
Receiving — Illinois: Josh Imatorbhebhe 19 receptions, 263 yards, 3 touchdowns. Daniel Barker 16-214, 1 TD. Casey Washington 8-93. Donny Navarro 8-88. Northwestern: Ramaud Chiaokhiao 30 receptions, 344 yards, 3 touchdowns. Kyric McGowan 26-261. John Raine 14-122, 1 TD. Riley Lees 13-145, 1 TD.
Tackling — Illinois: Jake Hansen 27 solo, 24 assists, 51 total. Tony Adams 25-26 — 51. Khalan Tolson 15-24 — 39. Sydney Brown 20-16 — 36. Nate Hobbs 22-9 — 31. Northwestern: Blake Gallagher 29 solo, 30 assists, 59 total. Paddy Fisher 33-25 — 58. Chris Bergin 28-26 — 54. Brandon Joseph 21-17 — 38. JR Pace 16-12 — 28.
