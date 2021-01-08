MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Evanston
Illinois 81, Northwestern 56
Illinois (81) — Kofi Cockburn 8-9 2-4 18, Ayo Dosunmu 5-11 4-4 15, Trent Frazier 3-9 5-5 14, Adam Miller 5-12 0-0 14, Da'Monte Williams 2-5 0-0 6, Andre Curbelo 2-7 2-2 6, Giorgi Bezhanishvili 1-1 1-2 3, Jacob Grandison 1-1 0-0 3, Coleman Hawkins 0-0 1-2 1, Jermaine Hamlin 0-0 1-2 1, Tyler Underwood 0-0 0-0 0, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-55 16-21 81.
Northwestern (56) — Robbie Beran 3-6 3-4 11, Pete Nance 3-12 2-2 9, Miller Kopp 2-7 4-5 8, Chase Audige 1-7 2-4 4, Boo Buie 0-6 0-0 0, Ryan Young 3-5 2-2 9, Anthony Gaines 3-5 1-1 8, Ty Berry 2-4 0-0 5, Ryan Greer 1-3 0-0 2, Matthew Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-55 14-18 56.
Illinois; 28; 53; —; 81
Northwestern; 43; 13; —; 56
3-pointers — Illinois 11-27 (Miller 4-11, Frazier 3-8, Williams 2-4, Dosunmu 1-2, Grandison 1-1, Curbelo 0-1). Northwestern 6-20 (Beran 2-4, Nance 1-6, Gaines 1-2, Berry 1-2, Young 1-1, Kopp 0-2, Audige 0-2, Buie 0-1). Rebounds — Illinois 41 (Cockburn 12, Williams 6, Dosunmu 5, Miller 4, Curbelo 4, Frazier 3, Bezhanishvili 2, Grandison 2, TEAM 3). Northwestern 29 (Beran 5, Young 5, Gaines 4, Nance 3, Audige 3, Greer 3, Kopp 1, Berry 1, TEAM 4). Assists — Illinois 19 (Curbelo 7, Dosunmu 6, Frazier 3, Grandison 2, Williams 1). Northwestern 13 (Beran 4, Nance 2, Young 2, Audige 1, Buie 1, Gaines 1, Berry 1, Greer 1). Turnovers — Illinois 15 (Dosunmu 4, Curbelo 4, Frazier 2, Williams 2, Bezhanishvili 2, Cockburn 1). Northwestern 13 (Nance 2, Kopp 2, Audige 2, Buie 2, Young 2, Beran 1, Gaines 1, Greer 1). Steals — Illinois 4 (Curbelo 2, Grandison 2). Northwestern 10 (Berry 3, Nance 2, Audige 2, Young 2, Kopp 1). Blocks — Illinois 4 (Cockburn 2, Curbelo 1, Bezhanishvili 1). Northwestern 0. Total fouls — Illinois 17, Northwestern 16. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Officials — Lewis Garrison, Chris Beaver and Larry Scirotto.
Records — Illinois 9-3 overall, 5-1 in the Big Ten. Northwestern 6-4 overall, 3-3 in the Big Ten.
