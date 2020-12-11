GAME 6
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT MISSOURI TIGERS
Site — Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
When — 7 p.m. tonight
Records — Illinois 4-1 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten Conference. Missouri 4-0 overall, 0-0 in the Southeast Conference.
Rankings — Illinois is rated No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — ESPNU
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 32-18, but Missouri has won the last two years including a 63-56 triumph last year in St. Louis.
Last game — The Illini defeated the 10th-rated Duke Blue Devils 83-68 on Tuesday in Durham, N.C. The Tigers defeated the Liberty Flames 69-60 on Wednesday in Columbia.
Up Next — Illinois will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Conference opener on Tuesday. Missouri will host Prairie View A&M on Friday.
Projected lineups — Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore. Missouri: G Xavier Pinson, 6-2, junior. G Dru Smith, 6-3, senior. G Mark Smith, 6-5, senior. F Jeremiah Tilmon, 6-10, senior. Kobe Brown, 6-7, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Illinois: Dosunmu 22.6, Miller 13.4, Cockburn 13.0, Andre Curbelo 10.4. Missouri: Mark Smith 17.3, Dru Smith 13.8, Pinson 13.5.
Rebounding — Illinois: Cockburn 9.4, Dosunmu 8.2, Williams 6.8, Giorgi Bezhanishvili 4.0. Missouri: Tilmon 8.8, Brown 5.8, Mitchell Smith 4.5.
Assists — Illinois: Dosunmu 6.0, Frazier 2.8, Curbelo 2.6, Williams 2.2. Missouri: Pinson 4.0, Dru Smith 3.8, Mark Smith 1.5, Tilmon 1.5.
