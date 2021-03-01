ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
GAME 25
Site — Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.
When — 6 p.m., Tuesday
Records — Illinois 18-6 overall, 14-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Michigan 18-1 overall, 13-1 in Big Ten Conference
Rankings — The Illini are ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll while the Wolverines are ranked No. 2.
Television — ESPN
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 89-85 and the Illini have won the last two meetings with the Wolverines, including a 64-62 triumph on Jan. 25, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Last games — Illinois held off Wisconsin 74-69 on Saturday in Madison, Wis., while Michigan rolled over Indiana 73-57 on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.
Up Next — The Fighting Illini travel to Columbus, Ohio, for its final regular season contest against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Wolverines will host the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday.
Projected lineups — Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, junior. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore. Michigan: G Mike Smith, 5-11, grad senior. G Eli Brooks, 6-1, senior. F Isaiah Livers, 6-7, senior. F Franz Wagner, 6-9, sophomore. C Hunter Dickinson, 7-1, freshman.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Illinois: Ayo Dosunmu 21.0, Cockburn 17.7, Frazier 10.4. Michigan: Dickinson 14.8, Livers 14.5, Wagner 13.3.
Rebounding — Illinois: Cockburn 9.9, Dosunmu 6.3, Da’Monte Williams 5.3. Michigan: Dickinson 7.8, Wagner 6.4, Livers 6.2.
Assists — Illinois: Dosunmu 5.3, Andre Curbelo 4.2, Frazier 2.7, Williams 2.0. Michigan: Smith 5.2, Brooks 3.1, Wagner 2.9, Livers 2.2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.