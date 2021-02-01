ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT INDIANA HOOSIERS
GAME 17
Site — Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
When — 8 p.m., Tuesday
Records — Illinois 11-5 overall, 7-3 in the Big Ten Conference. Indiana 9-7 overall, 4-5 in the Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — The Fighting Illini have moved up to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Hoosiers are not rated.
Television — ESPN
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Indiana leads the all-time series 93-89 with Illinois but the Fighting Illini have won the last two meetings including a 69-60 triumph on Dec. 26, 2020 at the State Farm Center.
Last games — The Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 80-75 on Friday night. The Hoosiers lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 74-70 on Jan. 24 at the Assembly Hall.
Up Next — Illinois will host the Wisconsin Badgers at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Indiana will host the Iowa Hawkeyes at noon (Eastern) on Sunday.
Projected lineups — Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, junior. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore. Indiana: G Aljami Franklin, 6-4, senior. G Armaan Franklin, 6-4, sophomore. G Rob Phinisee, 6-1, junior. F Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-9, sophomore. F Race Thompson, 6-8, junior.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Illinois: Dosunmu 21.9, Cockburn 16.9, Frazier 9.6, Miller 9.0. Indiana: Jackson-Davis 20.1, Franklin 12.8, Durham 10.6, Thompson 9.3
Rebounding — Illinois: Cockburn 10.3, Dosunmu 6.1, Da’Monte Williams 5.4. Indiana: Jackson-Davis 8.7, Thompson 6.4, Franklin 4.4
Assists — Illinois: Dosunmu 4.8, Andre Curbelo 4.6, Frazier 2.8. Indiana: Durham 3.1, Phinisee 2.6, Trey Galloway 2.1.
