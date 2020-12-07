GAME 5
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Site — Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
When — 8:30 p.m. Wednesday
Records — Illinois 3-1 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten Conference. Duke 2-1 overall, 0-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Rankings — Illinois is rated No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll. Duke is No. 10.
Television — ESPN
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local Stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Duke leads the all-time series with Illinois 5-2, including a 79-66 triumph on Nov. 20, 2007 in Maui. The Illini won the only meeting in Durham, beat the Blue Devils 75-65 on Dec. 2, 1995.
Up Next — Illinois will travel to Columbia, Mo., on Saturday for the Annual Braggin' Rights game with Missouri. Duke will host Charleston Southern on Saturday.
Projected lineups — Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore. Duke: G Jordan Goldwire, 6-2, senior. F Wendell Moore Jr., 6-5, sophomore. F Jalen Johnson, 6-9, freshman. F Matthew Hurt, 6-9, sophomore. C Mark Williams, 7-0, freshman.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Illinois: Dosunmu 23.8, Miller 14.5, Cockburn 13.0, Andre Curbelo 10.0. Duke: Hurt 19.0, Johnson 3.0, D.J. Steward 11.3.
Rebounding — Illinois: Cockburn 9.8, Williams 7.8, Dosunmu 7.3, Frazier 4.0. Duke: Hurt 8.7, Johnson 8.7, Steward 4.7.
Assists — Illinois: Dosunmu 6.3, Frazier 2.8, Curbelo 2.8, Williams 2.5. Duke: Goldwire 3.7, Steward 3.3, Jeremy Roach 2.7, Johnson 2.0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.