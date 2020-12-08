DURHAM, N.C. — Growing up in Puerto Rico, Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo always admired the Duke basketball program under coach Mike Krzyzewski.
In just his fifth game with the Fighting Illini, Curbelo is getting the opportunity to face the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium tonight as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
“Everyone knows the history of Duke,’’ said Curbelo coming off a 16-point performance in a 82-69 loss to No. 2 Baylor in the Jimmy V Classic last Wednesday. “I always like the way they played and I think this is a really good challenge for us.’’
After a loss to a top-10 program, what does No. 6 Illinois need to do differently to get a statement victory against Duke, which is rated No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Poll.
“We came out ready go, fired up to be on the big stage in an NBA arena,’’ Curbelo said. “But we had a bad stretch and we put our heads down.
“We have to come out and play hard for the full 40 minutes.’’
Illinois coach Brad Underwood agreed with his freshman guard, noting that it was a stretch of 1 minute, 29 seconds where Baylor — the best team that Underwood has seen this year — outscored his team 7-0.
Underwood cited the experience that the Bears had returning as being vital piece of their puzzle, and he hopes his Illini with four returning starters and five players with extensive playing experience can enjoy similar success tonight against the Blue Devils, who have five freshmen and only one senior in its top-eight players.
“Now is when we need them to know what its like to win on the road,’’ said Underwood, noting that Illinois won Big Ten road games last year at Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan and Penn State. “We need to put all of that experience together so that we can win at a place like Cameron Indoor.’’
Actually, Illinois is one of the few non-ACC teams that can say it has won a game at Duke against a Krzyzewski-coached team.
Back on Dec. 2, 1995, the Fighting Illini, under the direction of Hall of Fame coach Lou Henson, snapped the Blue Devils 95-game non-conference home winning streak behind 18 points from Kiwane Garris.
So, it can be done but Duke has won the last four meetings including a 79-66 contest in the semifinals of the Maui Classic in 2007, the last meeting between the programs.
“Let’s face it, we are going to be excited to play Duke,’’ said Underwood. “Everyone in college basketball tries to get where they are at and where they have been.
“We have to hook it up for 40 minutes, and not worry about the name on the front of the jersey.’’
But when looking at the Blue Devils, who are 2-1 with a loss to Michigan State, what kind of team does Underwood see?
“This group plays extremely hard. They are playing the full 94 feet. They are pressing and playing up-tempo,’’ said Underwood. “This team has tremendous variety and flexibility … they can do a lot of things.
“They are denying everything, playing very, very aggressive on the defensive end. That’s one thing that Coach K always does, he gets his guys to play hard.’’
Matthew Hurt, a 6-foot-9 sophomore forward from Rochester, Minn., is the leading scorer for Duke at 19.0 points per game. He is also one of the team’s top rebounders at 8.7 per game and Underwood says he is similar to Iowa’s Luka Garza.
Another key player for the Blue Devils is freshman guard D.J. Steward out of Chicago Whitney Young, who Underwood tried to get on his team at Illinois.
“He is a really good defender, very good in the passing lanes and he is creating havoc on that end,’’ said Underwood. “He is also a guy that can make shots. He is playing both the point and 2-guard, depending on their lineups.
“He will be a big part of who we have to guard to stop them.’’
Tonight’s game is middle part of a three-game gauntlet that will conclude on Saturday at Missouri.
“We are going to find out how tough we are,’’ said Underwood, who admitted the program is still trying to fill a spot on the schedule after Saturday’s cancellation with Tennessee-Martin. “We play these challenges to get ready for the our league slate.’’
Illinois will begin Big Ten Conference action on Dec. 15 at home against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
