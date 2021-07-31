Illinois State Tournament
Double-elimination
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Thursday's games
Game 1 — Rock Island 4, Danville 1
Game 2 — Barrington 7, Harrisburg 0
Friday's games
Game 3 — Danville 3, Harrisburg 2
Game 4 — Rock Island 4, Barrington 3
Game 5 — Barrington 9, Danville 5
Saturday's games
Championship — Rock Island 10, Barrington 0 (6 innings)
———
Championship Game
Rock Island 10, Barrington 0
Barrington `000`000`—`0`5`0
Rock Island `510`121`—`10`9`0
WP — Collin Snyder. LP — Ryan Koehler. Two or more hits — Barrington: JD Swarbrick 3. Rock Island: AJ Freeman 3, Dominic Ferrari 2, Tyler Hansen 2. 2B — Barrington: Ryan Jenkins. Rock Island: Hansen, Zach Carpita. HR — Rock Island: Ferrari 2, Zach DeMarlie. RBIs — Rock Island: Ferrari 4, Mateo Pena 2, DeMarlie 1, Hansen 1, Carpita 1, Eli Boeye 1.
Records — Barrington 16-3; Rock Island 26-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.