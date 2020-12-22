CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women's basketball team's game with Soutehr Illinois was postponed on Tuesday.
The game was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns with the Saluki program.
Both programs are working to reschedule the game.
Updated: December 23, 2020 @ 12:14 am
