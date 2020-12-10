LINCOLN, Neb. — The Illinois women's basketball team had a rough start to the Big Ten season as they lost to Nebraska 78-72 on Thursday.
Jada Peebles had 16 points with five assists to lead the Illini, while Eva Rubin had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, Solape Amusan had 13 points, J-Naya Ephraim had 11 points and four assists and Aaliyah Nye had 10 points.
Sam Halby led the Cornhuskers with 33 points, while Isabelle Bourne added 21 points.
The Illini are 2-2 and will have their first conference home game on Sunday against Michigan.
