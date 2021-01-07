CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women's basketball team continued its stretch against ranked teams on Thursday, losing to No. 16 Ohio State 78-55.
Kennedi Myles led the Illini with 15 points, while Jeanae Terry had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Jada Peebles added 11 points.
The Illini had a 10-0 run to end the first half and to start the third quarter to get the score to 38-30, but Ohio State would go on a 22-2 run to put the game away.
Jacy Shelton had 20 points for Ohio State (6-0, 2-0) , while Aaliyah Patty had 18 points and Gabby Hutcherson added 12 points.
The Illini drop to 2-5 and 0-4 in the Big Ten and will face another ranked team on Sunday with a game against No. 15 Michigan.
