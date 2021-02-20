CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois men’s basketball team has won every kind a way in their six-game winning streak.
To make it seven today, they will have to win at a place that has been tough for any team.
The No. 5 Illini (15-5 overall, 11-3 in the Big Ten) will travel to Williams Arena in Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers today at 2:30 p.m. The Gophers (12-9, 6-9) are 13-1 at home this season, with their only loss being a 63-49 defeat to Maryland on Jan. 23.
“We are going to a 13-1 Minnesota team at home that has two of the better players on the league in (Marcus) Carr and (Liam) Robbins,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “They are getting spectacular play from Jamal Mashburn Jr. and the insertion of Williams has given them some athleticism and tremendous energy.
“They play tremendous at home. They are very good at the Barn and we will have to play very good to win, They are a NCAA Tournament team and they can beat any team in the league as we have seen.”
The Illini’s run has been filled with mostly tight games, including two overtime wins, and Underwood said that while it is not that much shown on campus, the national attention is high.
I think is is differetn is that our guys are not out, they don’t feelit from the students and the campus vibe. The media attention is up. When you have two players that can be identified with one name like Ayo and Kofi, and you know what you are talking about, it can grab some attention.
I think we are enjoying the moment, our guys are loose and I think we are committed to getting better and that’s enver changed.
Minnesota has won the last two games between the teams at Williams Arena and has beaten big teams like Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan and Purdue at home this season.
“I am going to ask (Minnesota coach) Richard (Pitino) what it is. If he feeds them pregame or put something in the water. I don’t know, but they are comfortable there,” Underwood said. “They just play differently and they are electric in transition. They have a tremendous comfort level shooting-wise. Some teams have those tendencies and they are team with one of those.”
Most teams play better at home, but that descrepancy is what makes it unique.
I am not concerned, that is the challenge of getting better. Pick any game from lst night, UCLA had a rough start against Arizona and Ohio State was down against Penn State. It is basketball and when I talk about incossitences, I talk about getting better. I don’t care if you play Nebraska or Northwesern. I am striving for the perfect game, so I get fresutrated when Ayo kicked the ball off his foot or throws a bad pass and you combine that with some missed free-throws and that what drives me to get them to play better.
It’s easier. You can talk about momentuem swings and it is a less-siginificant way. Gameday and the day before has change with testing, I see the momentul swings can be contained a little better.
I give a lot of credit to our staff. It is a little more comrorting to a player to see exactly what you are getting. You know how you can play against someone. I think you can get a taste of how teams can scheme you.
Carr has averaged 19.4 points per game and Robbins has average 12.3 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game. While Robbins has some injury concerns, Underwood expects him to suit up.
“You look up in a game and he (Carr) somehow has 16-20 and he is going to have those,” Underwood said. “You have to make his touches hard and can’t give him gifts by putting him on the line to cut the lead down.
“I expect him (Robbins) to play because he played 22 minutes in their last game. He is a stretch guy and he can challenge you and the team relies on him and he has been a very capable player. I expect Liam to play, but guys step up and Richard has done a great job in recruiting.”
With the Illini locks to go to the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, fans will get a chance to see them as the NCAA announced that fans can attend games.
“I am happy for them because they get a chance to see this team. It is great for the NCAA and everyone if this happens.
Today’s game will be shown on FOX with the radio broadcast part of the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, which will be broadcast of WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.