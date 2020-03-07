CHAMPAIGN — Four University of Illinois seniors are ready for their final home game at State Farm Center on Sunday and it will have a ton of stakes involved.
The Illini will face off with Iowa today at 6 p.m. in a game that will determine a lot toward next week's Big Ten Tournament.
If Illinois wins, they will be a No. 4 seed and will not have to play until Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but if they lose and Michigan State wins, they will be fifth and if they lose and Ohio State wins, they will be sixth.
"As good as this league has gone this season, it is interesting. You put any top team in the nation in this league, they are going to get losses as well," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It is fitting that we will start seeing games tonight and see what happens by late Sunday. It wouldn't shock me if anyone can win the tournament."
But tonight's game will have tons of emotion as seniors Andres Feliz, Kipper Nichols, Tyler Underwood and Samson Oladimeji will compete for the final time at home.
"It's always one of those days that is tough because you say goodbye to a bunch of guys," Brad Underwood said. "This year is challenging for a couple of reasons. First, my son is one of them and this group laid a foundation, this is a group I won't forget. there have been roadblocks and speed bumps and adversity, but their have been a lot of growth.
"They are part of a big character piece that we tried to establish with Illinois basketball and each one has had a special place here. They all have their degrees and they are a special group. It will be a great day for those students to look back ant what they did at Illinois and the for the program."
All the seniors have had unique journeys -- For Feliz, he has started at the beginning of the season and now at the end of the season.
"When you are building, you are looking for winners and can amplify what you can do and Andres can do that," Underwood said. "He has experience and has won a national championship and that maturity has helped a great deal. There were things that he had to overcome like learning the language and learning a new system. It wasn't always easy for him, but his character has stood out."
With Tyler Underwood, Brad Underwood said that it has been fun coaching his son.
"He was a young man that has probably sacrificed a lot of playing time to play for me," Brad Underwood said. "He wanted to play for me at Stephen F. Austin, tore his ACL before the last game of his senior year of high school. He went with us to Oklahoma State and now here.
"He is an better player than what people give him for, but he has value in the locker room. You are really blessed to see your son every day and enjoy the laughter and tears in locker rooms, so I will try to be happy for him, because I think he has had a very unique experience and he had to overcome a lot."
Nichols was a starter when Underwood arrived, but he has become a solid bench player this season
"I always like his personality, his character and I demanded a lot from Kip early. He was an integral part of the first season and was a solid piece for us," Underwood said. "He had a lull his junior year and I wish I could explain that and with that, came decreased minutes, but his experience has helped him stay on the floor. He is always the guy with the smile on his face and is a glass half full guy. He has been as valuable as anyone of the team and he has went through a lot of battles and a lot of games."
Wile Oladimeji never got playing time, Underwood said that he has improved from when he first stepped onto campus.
"You are talking about an elite athlete. If he has been at the Southland level, he would have been a tremendous athlete," Underwood said. "There are few that can do what he does athletically. He is very strong and gave us multiple looks and when I first saw him, he was a poor shooter and is a good shooter now."
The Hawkeyes — like the Illini — are coming off a loss, but Underwood said that they will try to get an earlier win back against Iowa and start player Luka Garza.
"They are really good. They have got the best player in the league and Luka is going to get points," Underwood said. "We had a four-point lead with five minutes left in our first game. We didn't stop them the last five minutes and made some stupid fouls. We have to be better than for first time to win the game."
Coming off a 71-63 loss to Ohio State, Underwood said an improvement in hustle will be key.
"We have to rebound and that is the one thing that frustrated me about Thursday. For whatever reason, we didn't pursue balls and that goes for Ayo (Dosunmu) and Trent (Frazier)," Underwood said. "We took one of the hottest shooting teams and they only hit three 3-pointers. We were not aggressive, we were a step late and that put us in a bad spot as far as fouling."
Also with the seniors' last game, it could also be the last game for sophomore guard Dosunmu if he decides to enter the NBA draft.
Ayo is a blessing, it is fun to coach guys who are talented and fun to work with," Underwood said. "Ayo is a unique guy and his life is basketball and he works hard at it and you love that dedication and he loves the program and we will see how everything goes."
The game will be shown on the Big Ten Network and will be broadcast on WDAN-AM and WDNL-FM 102.1.
