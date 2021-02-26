CHAMPAIGN — The last time Brad Underwood’s Illinois basketball team faced the Wisconsin Badgers, Ayo Dosunmu did something that hadn’t been accomplished in over 20 years, which was record a triple-double.
This time around when the fifth-ranked Illini (17-6, 13-4) square off against the Badgers on Saturday afternoon (1:00 pm, CT, ESPN), Underwood will not have the services of Dosunmu. Dosunmu sustained a facial injury in the loss at Michigan State on Tuesday night and missed the Illini’s game against Nebraska, an 86-70 win over the Cornhuskers that allowed the Illini to keep pace with front-runners Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten title chase.
In the win over Nebraska, a couple of freshmen stepped up and provided the needed spark that the Illini needed in Dosunmu’s absence. Adam Miller scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half, while Andre Curbelo narrowly missed a triple-double of his own by scoring 10 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and dishing out 8 assists.
“I think everybody saw what he (Miller) could and will accomplish when he becomes one of the focal points next season once Ayo leaves. He had a fantastic first half, and was really scoring the ball, and it took us a little while to scrape the rust off, but we got the job done,” Underwood said of Miller following the win over Nebraska.
The game against Nebraska also was Senior Night, and in the year of the pandemic, even that looked quite a bit different. Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Zach Griffith were honored before the game, as was Dosunmu, who was most certainly seeing his last glimpse of the State Farm Center before he takes his game to the NBA next season.
“It’s really a shame that he (Dosunmu) couldn’t play in his final game because he has given us so many good memories during his time at Illinois. The past couple of days have been trying with dealing with his injury, but he has made the most of it and will continue to work to get back on the floor sooner rather than later,” Underwood added regarding Dosunmu and his last game in Champaign.
For the rest of the seniors, they have the option to come back for another season due to everyone getting essentially a free year of eligibility. Those decisions have yet to be made, but if it was the final time for each of them, they have certainly left their mark on the Illinois program.
With games needing to be made up as a result of earlier cancellations, Illinois will play four games in a seven day period, something that Underwood has to deal with, even though he’d rather have a couple days of preparation in between contests.
“We have to play the schedule that we are given. It is a testament that we have not had any cancellations on our part since we started, and the fact that we have to make these games up just shows that the league is doing everything in its power to get games played,” Underwood said about the flurry of games at the back end of the 2020-21 schedule.
Wisconsin (16-8, 10-7) hasn’t played in a week after the dispatched the Northwestern Wildcats 68-51 last Sunday in Evanston. For Underwood, he knows that playing the Badgers is a stark contrast from the game they just got done with against Nebraska.
“They (Wisconsin) will give us a different look than Nebraska did, and the fact that they haven’t played in nearly a week means that they will be well-rested. Since we played them about three weeks ago, at least we have some familiarity with them and their personnel in what they are trying to do. However, we need to be better in some areas of our game as well,” Underwood remarked about the Badgers and playing a team that is as rested as they are.
Miller knows that they need to prepare similarly to the first time that they played the Badgers, limiting them inside the lane.
“The first time we played, we had a pretty good idea of what they were going to do. We only allowed them to score four points in the post and did a really good job of locking things down. We built up a pretty good lead on them the first time around and we need to do that this go-around as well,” Miller said about the approach to playing Wisconsin for the second time.
The game against Wisconsin will be broadcast locally on WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1, as well as statewide on the 55-station Busey Bank Fighting Illini Sports Network.
