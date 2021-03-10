Let the madness commence.
Enduring a tumultuous year that began with the cancellation of the 2020 Big Ten Tournament last March, the Fighting Illini mens’ basketball team is finally ready to begin their quest of unfinished business.
The Illini were poised to make the field of 68 in the NCAA Tournament a year ago before the ensuing pandemic cancelled everything and left a cavernous void in the sporting world for several months.
Illinois (20-6, 16-4) received a double bye into the 2021 Big Ten Tournament and will not play until Friday evening as the No. 2 seed at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Illini’s opponent is not yet known as they will face the winner of the No. 7 seed Rutgers and No. 10 seed Indiana, which will take place on Thursday evening.
Illinois finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, winning 11 out of their final 12 games, three of those without Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini’s leading scorer and best player. The final three wins of the season came against all ranked teams and all on the road as the Illini defeated No. 23 Wisconsin (74-69), No. 2 Michigan (76-53) and No. 7 Ohio State (73-68), signs that this team is dialed in for what could be a lengthy postseason run.
“We’ve been playing for a lot all season and have accomplished a great deal, but we still have a lot more to play for, so we will wait on our opponent and take these few days in between games to heal and get even better,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on Wednesday regarding what is at stake for his team as the postseason approaches.
Illinois populated the Big Ten All-Conference teams as well, as both Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn garnered first team honors, while senior Trent Frazier made the all-defensive team. Freshman Andre Curbelo won the Big Ten’s Sixth Man Award, which showcases a player off-the-bench. Curbelo was also named to the all-freshmen team.
Dosunmu, who decided to return to Illinois for his junior year instead of entering his name in the NBA draft, cited that he had unfinished business in a YouTube video last summer, and shortly thereafter, Cockburn decided to do the same.
“After having the tournament taken away from us last season, I knew we could be special this season, and that was why I decided to come back,” Dosunmu said about his decision to return to Illinois for a chance to have a season like they are having.
Curbelo, who has given the Illini a spark when he comes off the bench, was very modest when asked about winning the sixth man accolade.
“I’ve never really prided myself on personal accomplishments because I’m more interested in helping my team win. I actually like coming off the bench because you can see what your teammates are doing and if they are doing something wrong, you can correct those mistakes and not do the same things when you come into the game,” Curbelo said on his award and why he likes coming off the bench and not starting.
Illinois won a school-best 16 games in the Big Ten this season, but by virtue of Michigan playing three less games in the league, finished in second place due to winning percentage, the deciding factor to crown a champion.
“Our guys have sacrificed a lot of time away from family to get where we are now, and the fact that we haven’t had a positive test since August speaks just how dedicated that the team has been. They haven’t socialized with anybody but themselves, and they have developed a chemistry as a result,” Underwood added about the sacrifices that his team has made to stay healthy this season.
With the entire NCAA Tournament to be held in Indianapolis this year, the possibility exists for the Illini to be in the Circle City for upwards of a month. That will present challenges, but the team will also bring along plenty of equipment to help them during the time that they are not on the court.
“We will bring along treadmills, bicycles, and everything that we need to keep guys fresh when we’re not playing. We’re essentially packing for a month and will have a lot of down time, so guys will bring their video game systems and anything to keep them occupied,” Underwood said about what the next week and beyond will look like.
Game time on Friday night is slated for 5:30 p.m. central time and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The game can also be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1, as well as statewide on the 55-station Busey Bank Fighting Illini Sports Network.
