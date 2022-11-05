Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this morning. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 55. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.