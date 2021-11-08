CHAMPAIGN — Illinois knew it was going to be opening the 2021-22 season with an All-American and National Player of the Year, but just weeks ago, the Illini found it they would also be without another All-American.
Ayo Dosunmu has moved on to and is playing with the Chicago Bulls, while Kofi Cockburn has been suspended for three games for selling institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia in June.
And while both of those losses are major, the Illini still have a very talented and experienced team taking the court tonight against the Jackson State Tigers at the State Farm Center.
“Everybody says we’ve got depth, we’re going to find out how that works,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood.
Illinois, which went 24-7 last year, returns guards Andrew Curbello, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams along with forwards Jacob Grandison and Coleman Hawkins — all of whom played in at least 25 games last season.
But what kind of loss are they facing without Cockburn?
“We know we’re getting 30-plus minutes a game, multiple points and multiple rebounds,’’ Underwood said. “You just take a National Player of the Year candidate off any team and there’s going to be a significant loss. It’s a great opportunity for others.’’
Expecting to try and fill the void for Cockburn will be the combination of Hawkins, along with Florida transfer Omar Payne, sophomore Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and sophomore Brandon Lieb.
“I love Coleman. I’m telling you, Coleman Hawkins is going to be spectacular,’’ said Underwood of the 6-10 sophomore. “I’m really pleased with Omar and Ben has become a defensive stalwart for us. I’m really excited about seeing what these guys can do here in the next three games. It will provide some strength and some depth for us, and I hope a lot of confidence.’’
And those guys are going to be put to a test right away with Jackson State forward Jayveous McKinnis, who was the second-leading rebounding in the nation last season.
“He is extremely fun to watch,’’ said Underwood, adding that guard Jonas James is speed on speed.
“They are very good and very talented,’’ Underwood added. “But they are unique in terms of their pace of play. They are extremely athletic, but they play extremely slow. They like to run a lot of clock. Some times, there best offense is to go and chase the ball off the glass.’’
As Illinois starts this season, the Illini are rated No. 11 in the preseason poll and Underwood says they are not happy.
“I don’t think we are happy with the way the season ended last year,’’ he said, noting that Illinois was upset by Loyola in the NCAA Tournament. “I think we want more. I want more. I want the challenges that come with that.
“I’m looking forward to the maturity and watching this team grow.’’
Illinois will have three freshmen, Brandin Podziemski, Luke Goode and RJ Melendez, making their collegiate debuts on Tuesday night, while Payne and Alfonso Plummer, a transfer from Utah, will be making their first official appearances as members of the Fighting Illini.
Underwood said that Trent Frazier and Austin Hutcherson were game-time decisions after dealing with some injuries in the last week.
Tipoff tonight is set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network and it can be heard on the Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
