CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team was riding a euphoric wave into the Christmas break after an 88-63 victory over Missouri in the annual Braggin' Rights contest in St. Louis.
The Fighting Illini (9-3 overall) was looking forward to spending the holidays with their families and then coming back to continue their quest for a regular-season Big Ten Championship along with some additional postseason success.
But, the program hit a major bump in the road on Sunday, Dec. 26.
During in-take testing for COVID-19 upon their return to campus, a total of 10 players tested positive, forcing the cancellation of a non-conference tune-up with Florida A&M last Wednesday and the Big Ten contest at Minnesota, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed to Tonight at Williams Arena.
"We enjoyed the Christmas break coming off the Missouri game, but then on re-entry, we were hit with a boatload of positive test that have kept us sidelined,'' said Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Monday. "We are following the university protocols and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) protocols — going from 10 days of isolation to f5 dame was impactful.''
Underwood also noted the change by the Big Ten Conference to not have forfeits in favor of cancellations and postponements was also very beneficial for the Fighting Illini.
"We got an opportunity to reschedule instead of a forfeit,'' he said. "We appreciate the cooperation of Minnesota. It worked out great with them having a bye after our game, being able to reschedule a couple of days later gives us an opportunity to play, There is tremendous value in a Big Ten championship.''
And, he should know, considering that Illinois (16-4) won the most Big Ten games in the 2020-21 season but Michigan (14-3) was awarded the title based on winning percentage.
"It pinches us in the bad end, but that's okay,'' said Underwood as the Fighting Illini will only have one day to prepare for Thursday's home conference game against the Maryland Terrapins. "The NCAA Tourney is a 1-day prep.''
Illinois super senior guard Trent Frazier said his team is mentally prepared and ready to go against Minnesota.
"We played back-to-back games earlier this season in Kansas City,'' said Frazier, referring to the games against Cincinnati and Kansas State at the Hall of Fame Classic. "We just have to get through it. That's what we are focused on doing.''
How will Frazier do that?
"I've kind of learn the game of college basketball over the years,'' said Frazier, who is in his fifth season with the Illini. "I have a lot of experience. I know a lot about how to win game and how to lose games. I just try to do what I do every night to help my team win.''
Underwood acknowledged that because of CDC guidelines, some of the Illinois roster might have to play with masks.
"There are some interesting challenges,'' he said.
But, his biggest concern after the welfare of his players is playing a very good Minnesota team. The Golden Gophers are 10-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten Conference under first-year coach Ben Johnson, who has brought in nine transfers this season.
"We know that we are going to have our hands full,'' Underwood said. "We are playing a very, very good Minnesota team. Ben (Johnson) has done an unbelievable job putting a team together. I have a lot of respect for how they put that team together, because they have done it with older guys.
"They have been extremely surprising to everybody in terms of the road wins early. They have three power-five road wins and they have done it with great offense.''
Jamison Battle, a 6-7 sophomore forward transfer from George Washington, lead the Golden Gophers in scoring at 18.9 points per game, followed by senior guard Payton Willis, a 6-4 transfer from Vanderbilt, at 16.3, while 6-3 senior guard E.J. Stephens, a transfer from Lafayette, averages 11.0 a contest.
Illinois will look to counter with its inside-outside attack featuring 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn (21.8 ppg) along with graduate senior guard Alfonso Plummer (17.3), graduate senior forward Jacob Grandison (12.8) and Frazier (11.7).
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game can be seen on the Fox Sports 1, while it can be heard locally on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.