CHAMPAIGN — Back-to-back losses to Marquette and Cincinnati knocked the Illinois Fighting Illini out of the Associated Press Top-25 Poll earlier this season.
Now, after four straight wins and victories in nine of its last 10, Illinois climbed their way back into the polls.
The Fighting Illini, who are No. 25 in the latest Associated Press Poll, will be looking for its fifth straight victory tonight in Lincoln, Neb., against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
“If we get ranked, we get ranked,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Monday before the polls were released. “If not, let’s keep flying under the radar … let them talk about the other guys that are playing great and doing this and that. We will be fine.’’
Ironically, the AP poll and the coaches’ poll, which has Illinois at No. 24 this week, don’t resemble the computer polls. The Sagarin rankings has the Fighting Illini at No. 9, the BPI on ESPN.com has them at No. 9 and Kenpom has them at No. 11.
“I probably much rather have the analytics than the rankings,’’ Underwood said. “We pay more attention to those, because those are day-to-day and they change. Those are things that we can really monitor. When you start looking at some of these teams and see who they played, they hare 7-0 against Quad 4s (lower level).
“It will all play out. All I’m worried about it us.’’
Tonight’s opponent for Illinois (11-3 overall, 4-0 in the Big Ten) is the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are still looking for their first conference victory in six attempts.
“They probably could have won a couple games pretty easily,’’ said Underwood. “They are a veteran team, they have a lot of guys that we saw last year in a game that was very difficult for us there.’’
The Cornhuskers, who are 6-10 overall, took the Illini into overtime in Lincoln a year ago before Illinois pulled out a 77-72 victory. Two weeks later in Champaign, the Illini cruised to 86-70 triumph.
“As with any team in this league on the road, they are extremely difficult and challenging,’’ Underwood said.
Nebraska is by its guard tandem of senior Alonzo Verge Jr. and freshman Bryce McGowens. That duo is averaging 30.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
“Verge is very talented and crafty with the ball and McGowens is second or third in the country in freshman scoring,’’ Underwood said. “This is a team that is also electric in transition. They have the third fastest length of time in possession — they shoot it very quick.
“They are also one of the top teams in the country in steals. So they are out there in the passing lanes. We will have to be ball tough.’’
Underwood also points out that Nebraska is very good at protecting the rim and he figures they will be throw ‘the kitchen sink’ to try and stop Illinois junior forward Kofi Cockburn, who is the only player in NCAA Division I basketball averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Cockburn, who is actually averaging 22.5 points and 12.5 rebounds a contest, was named the co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday after his monster games against Minnesota and Maryland.
One area that the Fighting Illini could take advantage of the Cornhuskers is the inability to defend the 3-point shot.
Super senior Trent Frazier (11.5), graduate senior Alfonso Plummer (16.4) and graduate senior Jacob Grandison (12.1) will look to improve on a 8-of-30 shooting performance from long range against Maryland.
Underwood also revealed on Monday that sophomore guard Andre Curbelo had a minor setback in his recovery process.
“One of the things that we are finding out with this process, you can take a step forward and have a couple steps back,’’ Underwood said. “Everything is predicated, as we progress forward with his workouts and condition, how he responds.
“We will keep monitoring.’’
Tonight’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff and the game can be seen on the Big Ten Network, while it can be heard locally on the Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
