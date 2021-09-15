CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has lost back-to-back games with Art Sitkowski as it starting quarterback but that has nothing to do with the change this week.
Senior Brandon Peters, who won the job originally in training camp, will be back at the helm of the Fighting Illini offense this Friday night when Illinois takes on Maryland in its second Big Ten Conference contest of the season.
“I had the conversation with Art (on Sunday), brought him in, talked about where we’re at, and what we’re doing. It wasn’t anything that he did or didn’t do well. He played extremely well, especially the way he first entered the game going back to the Nebraska game,’’ said Illinois coach Brett Bielema. “I told him if the roles were exactly reversed, if he was the starter and knocked out of the game and (Peters) came in, we would do the exact same thing 100 times over. I always think honesty is the best policy and that was just being real.’’
Peters, who injured his non-throwing shoulder in the season-opening 30-22 win over Nebraska, has played 17 games in his Illinois career, completing 54 percent of his passes (194-of-359) for 2,948 yards and 21 touchdowns.
“He obviously has a very live arm and a lot of experience,’’ said Bielema of Peters. “It’s kind of a new offense for him, so he’s kind of seen this evolve not for two games not being on the field.
“He hasn’t really taken any practice reps with our ones and twos since the preparation for Nebraska, but he’s gone against our defense through scout team and did some things through practice that were non-contact that allowed him to stay involved in the practice plan.’’
Bielema acknowledged that Peters has handled the last two weeks like a true starting quarterback
“He was heavily involved in every practice and every meeting. Like I mentioned here a couple of times, he was a guy who came back probably a little quicker than I thought he was going to,’’ Bielema said. “While he was done, he did anything he could do to help Art, that was something that was very, very clear from the moment the injury happened to where we are today.
“Brandon is a very, very good teammate and a guy that not only helped Art but he was helping (Ryan Johnson) and Matt (Robinson) and some guys that possibly could go to if things didn’t work well with Art.”
While the change in quarterback is definitely happening this Friday night, Bielema is also hoping that his team can change how they have started the last two games against UTSA and Virginia.
In both games, the Illini (1-2) found themselves trailing in the opening minutes and they eventually suffered losses to the Roadrunners (37-30) and Cavaliers (42-14).
And what does Bielema attribute for the slow starts?
“Our opponents, a little bit,’’ he said. “Offensively, you’re always going to have a gameplan element. Sometimes as you get a little bit deeper into the season, you’ll understand what your opponent is going to bring against you. I think part of our unknown was they didn’t know what we were going to do so we didn’t know how they were going to defend us. It kind of works both ways. There’s definitely a give and take there.’’
And defensively?
“Obviously we’ve just got to make sure we’ve got the calls that we want and be able to execute the adjustments because people are giving us a little bit of formational adjustments and things that caused us to get out of position early,’’ he said.
After watching Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong throw for 405 yards and five touchdowns, one concern for the Illinois defense will be Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
“He is a very dynamic quarterback that brings a lot to the throw game,’’ Bielema said. “They run the ball effectively and they are very balanced on first down. They get the ball to the perimeter a lot to their wide receivers.’’
Kickoff this Friday night at Memorial Stadium is set for 8 p.m. The game can be seen on Fox Sports 1 and it can be heard locally on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.