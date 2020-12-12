During this year of COVID-19 and things changing on what seems a daily basis, the annual Braggin’ Rights Classic between Illinois and Missouri on the basketball court will change right along with everything else.
For the first time since 1980, the annual border war game will not be played on a neutral court in St. Louis due to the pandemic, and instead will be played at a campus site. On November 12th, a coin flip was determined at what location the game would be played, and Missouri won the toss and, therefore, the rights to host the game at Mizzou Arena.
Normally played the week before Christmas, the game also will be played a week earlier, and with football still going on due to the accelerated schedules due to cancellations and allowing for positive cases, travel plans for Brad Underwood’s team have also been slightly altered.
“We’ll travel late (on Friday), then get to the hotel, have a quick snack, and then go to bed. Missouri hosts a football game earlier in the day on Saturday, and I’d prefer to not have anybody else around, but you can’t plan on that this season, but I would have preferred traveling the day of the game, if that would have been possible,” Underwood said regarding the logistics of traveling for an athletic program in the midst of a pandemic.
Illinois (4-1) comes into the game ranked sixth nationally and defeated #10 ranked Duke 83-68 on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The Illini were in control of the game against the Blue Devils from the start of the game and was able to showcase some of the talent that have elevated them into the top 10.
Missouri (4-0) is off to a fast start as well this season, and defeated Liberty 69-60 on Wednesday evening in Columbia, and according to Underwood, the Tigers will be a team that will be a tough matchup.
“They (Missouri) are an older team that plays very fast and are very connected on the defensive side of the ball. They are a very versatile team that can play four guards at time with Xavier Pinson playing almost exclusively at the point now and also Dru Smith, who is one of the more underrated players in the entire country,” Underwood said about Missouri and their style of play.
There is some history between the two schools, specifically with Missouri guard Mark Smith, who played for Underwood as a freshman before transferring to Missouri. Two other current Tigers, Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett were also committed to Illinois by former head coach John Groce, but both changed their minds when the coaching change occurred. Still, that doesn’t affect Underwood in the grand scheme of things.
“Time moves on and he (Smith) is just another player on a scouting report that we need to guard. I wish all of those guys well and the decision that they made, but we have our own team to worry about,” Underwood said about the connections that several Missouri players have to the Illinois program.
Sophomore Ayo Dosunmu, who is having a great start to his season, has a little different perspective on the rivalry, and after two consecutive years of losing to Missouri, takes a different approach.
“We have a score to settle with them and want to hoist that trophy this year,” Dosunmu said earlier in the week when asked about the rivalry, especially the past couple of years.
Two Illini players, seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams, are the only guys on the Illinois roster that played with Smith, and according to Williams, it doesn’t matter to him that he was a former teammate of Smith’s when he was at Illinois.
“We just want to win, period. We play for the Illinois on our jersey and it doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the court, we want to beat them, period,” Williams remarked about his views regarding playing alongside Smith.
Kofi Cockburn will have his hands full with Tilmon, who takes up a lot of space in the lane. Underwood talked about the matchup and how unique them going against each other are.
“It’s a lot of beef underneath and it kind of reminds me of classic basketball. You seldom see two guys that size going head-to-head with each other, so it should be a good battle between the two of them,” Underwood talked about the two centers going against each other.
Illinois leads the series 32-18, and the teams have not played in Columbia since 1979 and the Illini holds a 3-2 advantage on Missouri’s home court. Game time tonight is set for 7:00 pm central time and will be televised on ESPNU. The game will also be broadcast locally on WDAN AM-1490 and WDNL 102.1, as well as statewide on the 55-station Busey Bank Illini Sports Network.
