DANVILLE — Kicking a football is a unique talent.
One of the best in this region over the past 25 years is former Danville High standout Caleb Griffin, a junior-to-be in eligibility on the University of Illinois football team.
But Griffin remembers all too well his start into football eight years ago.
“I took the typical path for most kickers,’’ he said. “I grew up playing soccer and I decided that wanted to kick for the football team. There wasn’t a lot of kicking experience on the coaching staff, so I went looking for camps.
“My family spent a lot of money on those camps and a lot of them are more for collegiate exposure and evaluation. There were really only a few that helped me with my training.’’
Now that Griffin has more than four years of collegiate experience, serving as a backup to former Illinois kickers James McCourt and Chase McLaughlin, he wants to take his knowledge and pass it along to future kickers at the high school level.
On Wednesday, July 6, at the Wayland-Young Athletic Complex at Danville High School, Griffin will be hosting the inaugural Caleb Griffin Kicking Camp for all high school-eligible kickers (male or female) and their coaches.
“This is something that I’ve always wanted to do. I love to give back to my community and help people with the sport of kicking,’’ Griffin said. “I feel like I have a lot of knowledge to give both the kickers and the coaches. I want this to be an opportunity for those kids that want to work and learn about kicking and I’ve always felt like it was important to help the local area coaches, as well. I know a lot of the coaches don’t have kicking or punting experience. I want to help them learn how to work with kickers and punters, judge them and coach them.
“I feel like if I don’t use this knowledge, by giving it back to my community that I’m just wasting it for myself.’’
Griffin pointed out that working a camp with former Illini football players Donny Navarro last year in Champaign and then helping with the Trent Sherfield Camp this past May at Danville High School inspired him to hold a camp this summer.
“Trent grew up here and he played here. I saw how he gave back to his community and that’s exactly what I want to do,’’ he said. “I’m someone that has reached a place, playing at the University of Illinois, that people strive to make as a football player. This is my opportunity to give back and help my community.’’
That’s also why the Caleb Griffin Kicking Camp is free.
Individuals are asked to bring two football, a kicking tripod, a kicking block and their own water.
“It’s not going to cost me anything to come out and share my knowledge,’’ Griffin said. “We are asking the kids to bring their own equipment, I will be able to provide some, but there really isn’t much of a cost for this camp. And I don’t want a camp fee to keep prospective players from coming to the camp.
“Honestly, I feel that this camp is going to benefit me more as a person, by giving back and watching these kids retain the knowledge and helping the coaches understand the new information that I can provide them. This is way more valuable than any fee that I could collect.’’
As an active player at Illinois, Griffin did seek help from the University of Illinois Department of Athletics.
“I worked with our NIL (name, image and likeness) people to make sure that I did everything correctly under the rules and laws of the NCAA,’’ Griffin said. “I didn’t want to cross any lines and the staff at Illinois was great.’’
What about the Illinois coaches?
“They really enjoy seeing us taking the stuff they have taught us and reaching outside of the campus environment,’’ Griffin said. “Our coaches are always telling us to be bigger than football. They want us thinking outside of football and doing things to enrich our communities.
“Some of the players, coaches and staff members have asked if they can come to my camp.’’
Griffin’s one-day camp will have two sessions, one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the other from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each session is limited to 20 kickers/coaches per session.
For more information on the Caleb Griffin Kicking Camp, individuals should go one of Caleb Griffin’s social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram or Twitter) for a registration form.
