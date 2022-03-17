CHAMPAIGN — While none of the current University of Illinois players weren’t even born the last time the Illini faced Chattanooga in the NCAA Tournament, they did hear about the result.
The Illini lost that game 75-63 in the 1997 tournament and Chattanooga is 2-0 against the Illini, which includes a 81-77 win in the 2015 season.
“We can guarantee you that this history will not repeat,” Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said. “We are mentally focused and we are going to take it one step at a time. I highly doubt that it will happen again.”
Not only does Illinois have to worry about history with the Mocs, it has to worry about memories from last year’s tournament, when the Illini lost in the second round to Loyola (Chicago).
“We got upset last year and it happens to every team in the tournament and that what makes it unique,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You don’t worry about it, you show up and if you play well you can advance.”
“It doesn’t matter what your record, it is about getting ready to be better than that team that day,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “Last year, we were seeded No.1 and we weren’t ready for it. Our mindset is just more focus on trying to go out every night and advance and stay focused.”
Chattanooga is led by Malachai Smith, a former standout at Belleville West with current Ohio State standout E.J. Liddell. Smith averages 20.1 points and 3.1 assists per game, while Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa lead the Mocs in rebounding, 7.0 per game, and blocks, 1.1 per game.
“I have seen him a lot. Malachi started out at Wright State and he has great size. He is a terrific player and De Sousa is a good player as well,” Underwood said.
The Mocs are 27-7 and won the Southern Conference under coach Lamont Paris.
“I just know of him,” Underwood said. “I know he was at Wisconsin for a long time and he has done a good job over there with a team that is traditionally pretty good and he is to be commended. We are playing a good team who has won a lot of games and they understand winning.”
While last year’s team didn’t have much experience in the tournament, this year’s team has nine players who know tournament action going into Friday.
“It is very important, especially for these guys,” Cockburn said. “Who knew Trent and Damonte (Williams) would come back, so it is important for those guys who were in the locker room with me last season.”
While there might be pressure to get past the first weekend of the tournament again, Underwood said the team must take it easy.
“I think we have to have fun,” Underwood said. “The thing with the tournament is that it happens so fast, but you need to have fun. We have to play less tentative and play hard and enjoy the moment.”
Frazier said that even with the fun, there is still business to be done this weekend in Pittsburgh.
“I don’t see the locations, I am not here on vacation,” Frazier said. “We have to go to the Final Four. Our goal is to survive and advance.”
With Cockburn coming back this year, Underwood said this is the time for him to shine.
It’s what makes March great,” Underwood said. “You can elevate, you can make yourself legendary in March and he has that opportunity. He prides himself on I can’t wait to see it.”
Underwood also said that he does not want to see an experience like last season and that the Illini have learned their lessons.
“You don’t know how to walk off a court and you can’t do anything with this group of guys again,” Underwood said. “To see those guys an hour later crying in their uniform stinks. You work so hard to get to those moments and you are not taking anything away form the opponent, but you have to maximize your opportunities.”
The game starts at 5:50 p.m. on Friday and will be shown on TNT and broadcast on the Busey Bank Illinois Sports Network, which includes WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.