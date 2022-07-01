WATERTOWN, Wis. — University of Illinois men’s golfers Piercen Hunt and Tommy Kuhl were able to qualify for the U.S. Amateur tournament on Thursday.
Hunt won medalist honors with a two-round score of 133 while Kuhl took second at 135.
Hunt and Kuhl will join fellow Illini member Adrien Dumont de Chassart in the 122nd U.S. Amateur, which will be in August in Paramus, N.J.
Dumont de Chassart is taking part in the Arnold Palmer Cup in Geneva, Switzerland this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.