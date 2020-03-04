CHAMAPAIGN — The last week of the Big Ten regular season means big stakes for the Illinois men’s basketball team.
If the Illini (20-9 overall, 12-6 in the Big Ten) can beat Ohio State tonight and Iowa on Saturday, they will clinch a tie for the Big Ten regular season title.
But coach Brad Underwood knows that it will be a tough road starting with the road game at Columbus tonight.
“We just tried to stay at an even keel and know that it is about the work, fundamentals and doing the simple things every day,” Underwood said. “It is about finding that level that you can perform at and be consistent and you have to do that for 12-14 weeks, We kept fighting and we are in the best spot now.”
The Illin are coming off a 67-66 win against Indiana on Sunday and with two ranked teams in the Buckeyes (20-9, 10-8) and the Hawkeyes coming up, it is just the action Underwood and the Illini expect by this time.
“We had a hard-fought game against Indiana, they played great,” Underwood said. “I thought it was a high of level game as we have been a part of all year in terms of both teams making great plays, both teams playing at a high level and the little things. All these things played out and we played great. Kofi (Cockburn) was tremendous in the second half and it was a great team win.
“This is the best conference in the country, every team has had a lapse and every team has played great. For the most part, every player has had a lapse. To survive all that and to be in consideration for a title is what we are here to do. It is right in front of us and we are aware of that.”
The Buckeyes have won their last three games, including a 77-63 win over Michigan on Sunday.
“Ohio State is probably shooting the ball better than any team in the country. They have gone from a heavy post-up game to shooting 30 3’s a game,” Underwood said. “CJ Walker at the point has been a nice addition and (Duane) Washington has stepped up.
“It’s a winning program and (Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann) is a heck of a coach. That team has a lot of vets. They went through their spell early and it is bound to happen in this league. When you have a lot of teams that are good, you are bound to have a skid. Chris has a great program with a winning culture, it was a matter of time before they came back.”
The Illin ireturn to Columbus after a last season’s 63-56 win over the Buckeyes. It gave the Illini hope for a season just like this season.
“We hadn’t won on the road that much and it was vital that we had to break that streak,” Underwood said “It was an hard-fought game and it came down to what Ayo (Dosunmu) did. It was a starting point and something that we can build on and that we could beat a good team on the road.”
The road has also been very good for Illinois as they have won five league road games, the most for an Illini team since five in 2010.
“It is an us against the world mentality and I think that is what works,” Underwood said. “There are not that many easy games in this league and nothing prepares you for the postseason like the Big Ten, I know we are going to get their best.”
Also with the Big Ten Tournament next week and a possible trip to the NCAA Tournament ahead, Underwood expects the team to keep working hard but have some fun while doing it.
“This group has continued to work, whether it is film, workouts on top of practice, and getting better as a team,” Underwood said. “When you are in March, it is about cutting loose and not holding back. You get to a point where you lose, you go home. So this is what you talk about and this is what you work for.”
While the team was getting ready for the game, Underwood signed a contract extension through 2026 and his coaching staff through 2022.
“It’s been a good week. I can’t explain how excited my wife Susan and my family are. We knew what this could be when we got here and it is growing,” Underwood said. “To have an unbelievable relationship with your athletics director, the fans, the passions of this community. We are a college-town people and we enjoy he relationships you build in a college town and we are excited.There has been a lot of work and speed bumps, but I feel great about the guys in the locker room and our staff — I am blessed in that area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.