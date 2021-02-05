CHAMPAIGN — Teams that want to be elite must adjust sometimes.
In Illinois’ overtime win over Indiana on Tuesday night, they had to finish with both Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili lost due to fouls in a game that was marred by whistles and stoppages due to clock issues.
Still, that didn’t seem to bother head coach Brad Underwood as he prepares his #12 ranked Illini squad for their next game, a visit from 19th ranked Wisconsin on Saturday (1:30 pm CT, Fox).
“It’s on to the next contest now with Wisconsin, and they are one of the oldest teams in the league that have tremendous experience and knowledge that make them a perennial contender atop the Big Ten standings, and they are there again this season,” Underwood remarked about Wisconsin and how their veteran leadership has them in position once again near the top of the league.
Dosunmu, who fouled out with five minutes to play in regulation against the Hoosiers, had a sub-par game by his standards, and thanks to the play of true freshman Andre Curbelo and backup center Giorgi Bezhanishvili off the bench, the Illini were able to hold off Indiana. Even after Bezhanishvili was also lost to fouls late in the game, guys like Curbelo, Kofi Cockburn and even Trent Frazier willed their team on to victory.
“They (Wisconsin) hurt you in a lot of ways. Their guards are tough and their bigs (Nate) Reuvers and (Micah) Potter can step out and shoot it. I’m also a big fan of the (Tyler) Wahl kid, because he has done a lot of good things for them and is turning into more of a point forward. Plus, their bench is solid and cause problems there as well,” Underwood added about some of Wisconsin’s key assets that make their team as good as they are.
With the imbalance of the schedule due to COVID cancellations, Underwood was happy to get back to a more normalized week instead of playing one game, waiting between 7-10 days, then playing another.
“When you are in a routine of knowing what your schedule is each week, it is much easier than what we have had to endure these past few weeks. The uncertainty of not knowing if you are going to have a game cancelled and trying to schedule your days off to comply with Big Ten regulations, it’s better to have a week coming up like we have this week with three games in a seven-day window,” Underwood said about the challenges of navigating through a schedule this season amid all of the cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic.
One such bright spot that continues to evolve on the Illinois team is junior backup center Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Relegated to an understudy role with the arrival of Cockburn last season, Bezhanishvili has maintained a very positive and upbeat attitude throughout.
“If everyone had the approach to life that Giorgi exhibits every day, the world would be a much better place. He always seems so happy and jovial and you rarely ever see him down, which I think is good for the overall attitude of the team as well,” Underwood said of Bezhanishvili, who has been a spark on defense this season.
With the arrival of Cockburn last season, the opportunities to play both he and Bezhanishvili simultaneously were limited, but this season, they have been appearing on the court more frequently. Bezhanishvili talked about playing with Kofi and how they mesh while on the court.
“I just try and play the best to my ability and sometimes playing with Kofi works well, while other times it’s not so great. Some of the taller lineups that we face might be beneficial for both of us being in there at the same time, but we just try to make the best of it when we’re in there together,” Bezhanishvili said about playing with Kofi in the lineup and how that has worked at times.
The Big Ten has been one of the strongest leagues in all of college basketball this season, and with the postseason coming up in about a month, everyone is doing their part in order to stay healthy and see this season through to the end.
“We are always self-policing the protocols with everyone, such as if we see someone not wearing a mask or talking to a person that isn’t being safe, we look out for each other. We also try and spend a lot of time together away from the court because it’s just us and we need to be able to bond with each other to stay grounded,” Bezhanishvili added on how he and his teammates stay healthy and helping one another cope with all of the downtime off the court.
The game with Wisconsin will be broadcast locally on WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1, as well as statewide on the 55-station Busey Bank Fighting Illini Sports Network.
