CHAMPAIGN — Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has spent the majority of his Illinois basketball career on the sidelines.
The 6-foot-8 forward from Lommel, Belgium missed 30 games during his first two years on campus because of foot injuries and the redshirt sophomore has logged a total of 75 minutes in 17 games with the Fighting Illini.
But on Tuesday night, with All-American Center Kofi Cockburn sitting out because of NCAA suspension, Bosmans-Verdonk played a career-best 21 minutes off the bench, scoring five points and pulling down a career-high 10 rebounds as No. 11 Illinois defeated Jackson State 71-47 before 14,032 at the State Farm Center.
"It was great,'' Bosmans-Verdonk said. "Being sidelined with a lot of injuries and finding my way back was not easy. Moments like this make up for it.''
Bosmans-Verdonk's contribution was just part of what made Illinois coach Brad Underwood "super proud'' of his team's efforts in the season opener.
The Fighting Illini (1-0) were also without their top three ballhandlers as Trent Frazier (shoulder), Andre Curbelo (concussion) and Austin Hutcherson (tailbone) were held out of the contest against the Tigers.
"I could not be prouder of a bunch of guys in that locker room as I am tonight,'' Underwood said. "We set out to play really, really hard, to guard and rebound the basketball. We felt we had to do that against a team that we knew was one of the better defensive team in the country.
"They are really disruptive and that is really bad feeling when your three primary ballhandlers are not in the lineup, and the best center in college basketball, the best player in college basketball is not in the lineup, either.''
Da'Monte Williams, a sixth-year senior from Peoria, assumed the lead guard duties with help from senior Alfonso Plummer, a transfer from Utah. Williams and Plummer shared team-high honors with four assists each.
"I'm so happy with Da'Monte,'' Underwood said. "His numbers don't reflect how well he played, and how well he led.''
But, it was the contributions by Bosmans-Verdonk that probably surprised most Illini fans as he had 13 points and 13 rebounds in his career before Tuesday night.
"Ecstatic,'' said Underwood. "It is well documented his foot injuries and the challenges he has had staying healthy. I'm really happy for him to take that next step — getting significant minutes.''
According to his teammates, Bosmans-Verdonk earned his recognition.
"Seeing him struggle with injuries, almost getting back and then getting hurt again — I'm super proud of him,'' said senior Jacob Grandison, who had a team-high 20 points. "I'm not surprised. He practices extremely hard. He works really hard. We make fun of him for how hard he works, which is a good thing.
"He is always in the gym after practice. He is there with his shirt off putting up jumpers or just doing something.''
According to Underwood, Bosmans-Verdonk's journey is a testament to his dedication.
"First off, he is a really, really high character kid,'' said the fifth-year coach, noting that his path has had some U-turns and speed bumps. "It has not been a a smooth move. Just keep moving forward, good things happen to those that work hard. We preach that.
"He is a very driven young man. We had to back him off at times, but his dedication to be a good player has never wavered.''
Did he do anything different to get ready for Tuesday's opportunity?
"It's something that I've been doing the last two years, making sure I'm ready when my name is called,'' Bosmans-Verdonk said. "Knowing Kofi was out, I expected to play a little more but I didn't really change. I was locked in on the scouting report as I've always been. Everyone had to step up.''
Bosmans-Verdonk admitted the support of his teammates, the medical staff, coaches and everyone around the program helped pull him through.
"It was not easy,'' he said. "There were days that it was pretty hard. There were days that it didn't seem to go my way. But I was really lucky to be able to lean on them for support.''
Five players made their first-ever appearances in an Illinois uniform on Tuesday night, two transfers (Plummer and Omar Payne) along with three freshman (Luke Goode, RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziernski).
Plummer finished with nine points to go along with his four assists, while Payne had four points, three rebounds and three blocked shots.
Goode led the freshmen with six points and four rebounds, while Melendez had five points and Podziernski made 1-of-2 free throws.
"We got good minutes from our freshman,'' Underwood said. "It's always good for them to get their feet wet.''
Up next for Illinois is a contest with Arkansas State this Friday at the State Farm Center.
Cockburn will definitely not play as he will still be serving his three-game suspension for selling institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia in June, but the status of Curbelo, Frazier and Hutcherson is unknown.
"If they are here Friday, we will play them if they are cleared. If they are not, we will show up with the same group we had today,'' Underwood said. "I can only coach the group that I've got.''
Tipoff for Friday's game with the Red Wolves is set for 8 p.m. The game can only be seen online through Big Ten Network-Plus but it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.