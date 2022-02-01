CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood isn’t worried about today’s weather forecast, he’s focused on a group of Badgers setting to invade the State Farm Center on Wednesday night.
“We’re getting one of the best teams in the country coming in here,’’ said Underwood as Illinois, rated No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, will host the 11th rated Wisconsin Badgers in a battle for first place in the Big Ten Conference.
But, won’t the weather outside possible affect the attendance?
“We play in a 72-degree climate control facility,’’ said Underwood, who added, “I hope all of the fans and the students can get here safety.
“This is going to be a heck of a college basketball game and our guys love to see this place rocking and rolling.’’
For the fans that are able to make trek to the State Farm Center, they are going to get to see two of the leading candidates for not only Big Ten Player of the Year but quite possibly NCAA Player of the Year in Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis, who is averaging 21.4 points and 7.9 rebounds a game against Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn, who averages 21.1 points and 11.6 rebounds a contest.
“Davis has made an incredible jump from his freshman to sophomore seasons,’’ Underwood said. “He is a high usage guy, getting 17-18-19 (shots) every night. He has an opportunity to go whenever he needs to go and he is so athletic.
“You have to make everything difficult for him.’’
While Davis is a 6-5 guard for the Badgers, Cockburn is the 7-foot center for the Illini, who has had seven 20-point, 10-rebound games this season and he has 39 career double-doubles.
Cockburn had 22 points and nine rebounds in the Illini 59-56 victory over Northwestern last Saturday. It was his first game back after missing the Maryland and Michigan State game while dealing with concussion protocols.
But Underwood was especially pleased with that victory because of the contributions from a pair of freshmen, R.J. Melendez and Brandin Podziemski.
“There were a lot of little things that were impacting the outcome of that game,’’ he said. “It was guys that maybe we didn’t expect going into the game that impacted winning a lot.
“The most impressive thing to me was the lack of nervousness or fear that RJ or Pods played with. They just stepped up and were tremendous.’’
While Illinois continues to prove it is more than Cockburn, the same can be said for Wisconsin.
The Badgers (17-3 overall, 8-2 in the Big Ten) are more than Davis. Super senior Brad Davison, one of the players that Big Ten Conference fan bases love to hate, is having a great super-senior season for the Badgers, averaging 15.7 points per contest.
“Brad Davison is playing at an all-conference level,’’ said Underwood, noting that Wisconsin is playing a little quicker offensively this season.
“They still post everyone and they still have five men that shoot it,’’ he said. “They are a very, very good basketball team and we will have to play well to win.’’
And that will be especially true if the game is close.
Wisconsin is 10-1 in games decided by six points or fewer, according to Underwood “the best record in college basketball.’’
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard credits his players.
“They understand the importance of every possession,’’ he said. “They don’t panic. They listen and execute coming out of timeouts really well.’’
Underwood says a lot of it is because of Davis and Davison.
“Those guys get the ball and they get the ball in their spots and they have delivered,’’ he said. “Johnny is an elite mid-range scorer, who can do it from all three levels. And Brad closes games out at the free-throw line and makes timely shots. That’s a pretty good recipe for winning.’’
The winner of Wednesday’s game will take over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference.
“It will matter for a night, but we all have really, really hard games in front of us,’’ Underwood said. “I guess we only play them once, so it would give us an advantage in a tiebreaker.’’
Underwood noted that sophomore guard Andre Curbelo has cleared the health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 and practiced on Monday with the team.
“If everything goes according, I would assume that he will be available,’’ he said. “We will see as we go through (Tuesday).’’
Today’s game is set for an 8 p.m. tipoff and the game will be shown on the Big Ten Network, while it can be heard locally on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
