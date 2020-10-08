INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA announced the draw for the 48th annual Football State Tournament on Thursday with games set to start Oct. 23.
Seeger, who is undefeated in the Wabash River Conference going into Friday's game with fellow WRC undefeated team South Vermillion, will face off again in the first round of Class 2A Sectional 37.
The rest of the local teams in the WRC will be in Class A Sectional 45. Covington will take on Cloverdale, while North Vermillion will host Attica and Fountain Central will host South Putnam.
While classes 1-4A will be going as usual, Class 6A will go straight to sectional semifinals on Oct. 30 and Class 5A will have only one sectional first round game.
Times for the games have not been announced yet along with the schedule for the state championship games on Nov. 27-28 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.