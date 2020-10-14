CAYUGA, Ind. — North Vermillion has been selected to host the IHSAA Class A Sectional 54 volleyball tournament.
The tournament starts this Thursday with Traders Point Christian taking on the host, North Vermillion, in a 6 p.m. contest.
The other game originally scheduled for Thursday between Lafayette Central Catholic and Covington has been cancelled as Lafayette Central Catholic withdrew from the tournament.
Action will resume at 11 a.m. (Eastern) on Saturday with the first of two semifinals between Attica and the winner of Thursday's game between Traders Point Christian and North Vermillion.
The second semifinal, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (Eastern) on Saturday will pit Bethesda Christian against Covington.
The winners of the two semifinal contests will play for the sectional championship at 7 p.m. (Eastern) on Saturday night.
All tickets are $6 per match and available at the door. Each match will have a maximum of 250 spectators and at the conclusion of each match, the gym will be vacated of all attendees to be cleaned and sanitized.
Pending approval from the IHSAA, Craig Sowers and the student broadcast team from Covington High School will be live streaming all four matches of the sectional tournament at live.chs247.com.
