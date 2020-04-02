North Vermillion athletics director Martin Brown had been working on schedules for a possible spring season.
On Thursday, the possibility of a spring season was done for good.
After an announcement from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb that schools in Indiana would be closed for the rest of the school year, the IHSAA announced the cancellation of all spring sports.
“I had been working on schedules every two weeks,” Brown said. “It was something that I was working on with the other schools in the (Wabash River) Conference, but today was the final chapter.”
On March 19th, the IHSAA announced it was going to wait until May 1 to try to start a shortened spring season after cancelling the IHSAA basketball tournaments.
On March 18th, Covington softball coach Ryan Sowers was meeting with his team before the start of the season.
“We had a team meeting and we were discussing the practice schedule, but the next day, they announced everything was moved to May 1,” Sowers said. “We told the players to focus on catching and running and sent us updates and we were hoping to start, but the sickness here increased.”
Sowers said the Trojans had potential to compete in the WRC.
“We had four senior starters and one new senior, so everyone was excited because we had good players and senior leadership,” Sowers said. “We had 85-90 percent participation in early workouts, so it is a big heartbreak for us that we couldn’t have a chance to see what we could do.”
Sowers was also an assistant for the Covington boys basketball team, who won a sectional title before the rest of postseason play was cancelled.
“Coach (Adam) Ballard asked me to sit on the bench and it was great to see them beat Lafayette Central Catholic in the first game and then winning the title,” Sowers said. “We had a great chance in the regional, but then it didn’t happen.
“We talk a lot about saying that the next game could be the last game you play and for those guys, it was their last game and it’s hard to see them not finish the season and not play in the spring season.”
Brown said a May 1 start would have been enough time for all the conference teams to have a season.
“The idea that we were working on was the most was getting rid of non-conference play and just have a conference season,” Brown said. “It would give the kids a chance to play for conference titles.”
While it is tough for every player, Brown is working on being more supportive for the seniors, who will not play their final seasons.
“I feel for the seniors because they will not get a chance to finish their careers,” Brown said. “Also, with colleges giving another year for students, I worry about seniors that are going to college and not getting a chance because some athletes have another year.”
Brown is making sure those seniors are getting some recognition on social media.
“We are going to to recognize them on our Facebook and Twitter page,” Brown said. “We have done features on one senior a day but then we are going to combine all of them in one post. I want to do more, but I feel this is the best way to give them recognition.”
“This is a weird situation and I am proud of the kids,” Sowers said. “I would have acted differently if I were them, but they have been very mature throughout this whole process.”
While there is no spring season, Brown is now working toward the fall season.
“We are working with the schools as usual to make the schedules,” Brown said. “Usually we work on that right after the spring season, but we are doing it together online.”
