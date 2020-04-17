BLOOMINGTON — With Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announcing schools were closed for the rest of the school year, the IHSA now has a weekend to decide what it wants to do.
The IHSA announced on Friday that they will have a videoconference meeting on Tuesday to decide if the spring sports season will be played.
"At that meeting, the Board will make a final determination on the IHSA’s spring sport state tournaments based on the Governor’s announcement on April 17 that Illinois high schools will not return to in-person learning this school year," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "As we previously indicated, the cessation of in-person learning will make it difficult for the IHSA to conduct spring state tournaments this year. More information will be provided following Tuesday’s Board meeting.”
The IHSA was trying to hold out until April 31, the date where the current stay at home order is supposed to end, to make a decision, but Pritzker's announcement has quickened that response.
If there is no season, seniors will not get a chance to finish their careers and every class will move up for next year's competitions.
There have been no baseball or softball activity this spring, with only track teams going through their indoor seasons.
If there is a season, the IHSA will communicate an appropriate plan on spring sports to the member schools and coaches will have to work in conjunction with their local school administration.
Also, if there is a season, the IHSA would work on a schedule that will lead to playoff and state champion play in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.