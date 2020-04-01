BLOOMINGTON — After Illinois Governor J.B. Priztker extended the state stay at home order to April 30 on Tuesday, the IHSA is still optimistic about a spring season.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said that if schools are open by May 1, then there will be time for a possible short season with championships in June.
"In its discussions thus far, the IHSA Board of Directors has been highly supportive of creating an exemption to the IHSA Season Limitation By-law to allow spring sports to play into late June, but competing into or beyond July is not being considered at this time," Anderson said in a press release on Wednesday. "We are also realistic in recognizing that any further school postponements, or the cessation of physical school attendance for the remainder of the year, will almost certainly result in the cancellation of all remaining IHSA sports and activities this school year.”
While May 1 is the target date, the IHSA is cognizant that state governmental, educational and health bodies will need to approve any action. Also coaches will ultimately need to work in conjunction with their local school administration as some school districts may choose to be more restrictive in their decision to return teams to practice or games.
The IHSA have also continued to state that players in a spring sport can not play for a travel or club team while school is close or they will not be able to return to their high school team if the season resumes, but players that also competes in a fall or winter sport like basketball can play with a club team in that particular sport.
Also, high school coaches can provide guidance on the types of workouts and skills that individuals from their team can complete on a voluntary bases as lost as coaches aren't requiring individuals to practice the skills or complete the workouts.
Some coaches still provide personal lessons only if it is part of his or her livelihood and provided to students other than just those attending the high school where he or she coaches.
Also, a student can not repeat a grade if spring sports are unable to be conducted and cannot compete in virtual competitions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.