DANVILLE — For the third time in less than a week, the IHSA has delayed a virtual meeting with athletics directors across the state to discuss the Return to Play Guidelines.
On Friday, Matt Troha, IHSA Assistant Executive Director, released a statement on behalf of the IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson stating:
“The IHSA and Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) continue to work together to finalize Return to Play Guidelines focused on safely reuniting IHSA coaches and student-athletes within the guidelines of Phase Three of Governor (J.B.) Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan and the IDPH’s best practices. We refuse to compromise safety in this process, and anticipate being able to enact and educate our member schools on the Return to Play Guidelines by Monday, June 1.”
But, just an hour before a proposed 3:30 p.m. meeting, the schools were informed the meeting has been delayed until Tuesday.
While it wasn’t the news that anyone wanted to hear — especially coaches — it also wasn’t totally unreasonable, according to local athletics directors.
“We are ready to move forward, but we also understand that this is a very difficult process and we understand that the state wants to get it right the first time,’’ said John Odle, athletics director at Oakwood. “Our coaches have been reading the guidelines presented by the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) and we are constantly talking about ways that we can help our student-athletes the most when we get the go ahead.’’
Eric Christ, the first-year athletics director at Schlarman Academy, admitted there was nothing in his school work at Eastern Illinois that prepared him for this year.
“Obviously, it’s frustrating to not know what is going to happen,’’ he said. “I’ve always wanted to be the guy that had all the information and right now, we are just waiting.’’
But neither Odle nor Christ is just sitting around.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the custodial staff here at Oakwood,’’ Odle said. “We have taken out time during this pandemic to give every one of our athletic facilities from our weight room to the gymnasium a complete and through cleaning. We will be ready to have our student-athletes back on campus as soon as we get the word.’’
While at Schlarman, Christ found an outlet for his frustration.
“We are renovating our weight room facility, so I’ve been able to swing a sledgehammer a few times,’’ Crist said. “It’s not making anything happen any faster, but it feels good to get the work done around here.’’
Today’s proposed meeting with the IHSA is tentatively set for 4 p.m.
In Indiana, the IHSAA announced on May 6 that “school sponsored summer activities may resume on July 1, 2020.’’
