DANVILLE — Rumors swirled through social media that the Illinois High School Association was planning to announce its plans for a return to high school sports on Friday.
But, the meeting with athletics directors to discuss the plans has been pushed back to 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Matt Troha, IHSA Assistant Executive Director, released the following statement on behalf of IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson on Friday:
“The IHSA and Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) continue to work together to finalize Return to Play Guidelines focused on safely reuniting IHSA coaches and student-athletes within the guidelines of Phase Three of Governor (J.B.) Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan and the IDPH’s best practices. We refuse to compromise safety in this process, and anticipate being able to enact and educate our member schools on the Return to Play Guidelines by Monday, June 1.”
Danville athletics director Mark Bacys said he is more than willing to wait until the IHSA has everything decided.
“During this whole process, I’ve tried to anticipate what was going to happen and I’ve been wrong,’’ he admitted. “Hopefully, we get the IHSA guidelines on Monday and then we can draft our proposal that we can submit to our administration and the school board.’’
According to published reports, parts of the IHSA plan is for athletes to resume training sessions with coaches on a limited basis.
“Everyone has their own ideas about how this should be handled,’’ Bacys said. “When you look at our Big 12 Conference, Peoria is one region, Bloomington-Normal is in another and then you have our school with the Champaign-Urbana schools. That could create an interesting scenario of how each of our programs return to athletic competition.’’
Bacys points out the National Federation of State High School Associations released its own guidance for opening up high school athletics and activities.
“It talked about cloth face coverings being used, but that plastic shields covering the entire face or attached to the helmets (for football) not be allowed,’’ he said. “Then I figured that we would outlaw the use of water bottles, so we purchased three new water cows, but those are also now being eliminated.
“It’s hard to anticipate what is going to happen, so I hope that we get a clearer message on Monday.’’
In addition to equipment needs and guidelines for workouts, Bacys is also trying to finalize his schedules.
“At least, we are moving forward,’’ he said. “If we are able to get the summer activities going, which are more important in some sports than others, it should be seen as the start of a normal school year.’’
