DANVILLE — Last year at this time, spring athletes were either getting ready for the season or just getting started.
While that was halted by the pandemic, this year’s spring schedule will go exactly as planned.
The IHSA board of directors, after hearing an March 8 update from the IDPH, will go ahead with a schedule for sports baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and soccer and will have a state series, including a state final.
“One of the main objectives of the board was to not make the traditional spring sports miss two straight postseasons,” Danville athletics director Mark Bacys said. “That’s a great sign for the kids who had their seasons cut short or didn’t have a chance at all to compete in the state series. It is a step in the right direction for certain.
“After last year and how everything went down and holding against hope that something would happen and never getting an opportunity, knowing that we are going to have one this year is pretty awesome,” Salt Fork track and field coach Phil Supergan said. “Everything is condensed, so with small schools we are not getting a chance to go against larger schools, but we are excited and happy to go ahead and compete. I hope we will get good news when it comes to the guidelines and how meets will be run this year.”
The guidelines that coaches like Supergan are hoping for will include masks. For this basketball season, players had to wear masks.
“As of now, I hadn’t see any guidance telling us differently,” Bacys said. “I hope that something comes up down the road before the season begins, but as of now, wearing a mask is still the expectation.”
“This is the rule as of now, but I hope it changes,” Supergan said. “Hopefully that is something that will change going forward. Nothing is guaranteed but once again we are just happy that we are going to compete.”
One rule that is going to be in effect is a schools located in regions that are in Phase 4 can increase spectators from 50 people to a 20 percent venue capacity in outdoor sports, which includes the upcoming football season.
All regions in Illinois are under Phase 4 according to the IDPH.
“It was a welcome change as well to go up from 50 to 20 percent for the outdoors sports. That will give people a chance to watch the kids and feel a little bit of normalcy in attending events,” Bacys said. “Football is right around the corner and that is a part of a lot of Fall Friday nights and they will have a chance to watch games in the capacity limits.”
“That is exciting to know that we will have fans and have people out there to cheer and that will be something good to expect,” Supergan said.
State series guidelines will be posted online and shared with coaches and school personnel later this week.
With a full season with finals set for the spring sports, it is a small first step toward some sort of normalcy.
“As the numbers in the state and regions trend in the positive direction, it gives people hope that things will got back to somewhat more normal, even thought we are along way away from everything being normal pre-pandemic,” Bacys said. “It felt like it was a long winter in that it got cold and the weather was back and forced indoors. Kids can have now have more family members to meets and games and gives people something to look forward to.”
For Supergan, he has to wait a little while longer to get started, but compared to last year, he is happy to just see his athletes back.
“Either my entire team is playing football or soccer right now,” Supergan said. “We can start officially on April 4, but I think we will get started at the end of April, which will set us back a little bit, but we will be ready to go.”
