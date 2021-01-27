IHSA logo

IHSA logo

IHSA schedules

IHSA 2021 Schedule

Sport; start date; end date

Basketball; today; March 13

Bowling; today; March 13

Boys swimming; today; March 13

Boys soccer; March 1; April 17

Football; March 3; April 24

Volleyball; March 8; April 24

Baseball; April 5; June 19

Softball; April 5; June 19

Girls soccer; April 5; June 19

Boys tennis; April 5; June 19

Track; April 5; June 19

Wrestling; April 19; June 12

Note — start dates are the first official day for practice and the end dates is the last day for competition.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you