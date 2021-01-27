IHSA schedules
IHSA 2021 Schedule
Sport; start date; end date
Basketball; today; March 13
Bowling; today; March 13
Boys swimming; today; March 13
Boys soccer; March 1; April 17
Football; March 3; April 24
Volleyball; March 8; April 24
Baseball; April 5; June 19
Softball; April 5; June 19
Girls soccer; April 5; June 19
Boys tennis; April 5; June 19
Track; April 5; June 19
Wrestling; April 19; June 12
Note — start dates are the first official day for practice and the end dates is the last day for competition.
