BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a higher mitigation level for the state during his daily COVID-19 pandemic briefing on Tuesday.
The IHSA reacted to his move by putting a temporary pause on all winter sports seasons, which includes boys and girls basketball, boys swimming and diving, along with boys and girls bowling. Wrestling, which is normally a winter sport, was moved to a summer sport back in October.
"We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the New Year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring and summer sports,'' said Craig Anderson, the Executive Director of the IHSA in an official release.
According to Anderson, the IHSA Board of Directors meeting is still scheduled for Thursday as the association will continue to plot out potential paths for participation through the remainder of the school year.
"Although representatives from the Governor's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health will be unable to attend the meeting, today's updated guidance from Governor Pritzker will aid the Board's decision-making,'' Anderson added. "We have asked Deputy Governor (Jesse) Ruiz and Dr. (Ngozi) Ezike engage with us in the near future, so that we can collaborate on developing a plan to safely conduct IHSA sports and activities as soon as possible.
"IHSA schools have been exemplary in adhering to state regulations throughout the pandemic and we hope that non-school programs will hold themselves to the same standard as we all put the long-term health and safety of our fellow citizens ahead of short-term athletic competition.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.