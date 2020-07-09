Less than a week after the Illinois High School Association announced that Phase 4 Return to Play Guidelines had been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health the IHSA reversed course on Thursday.
According to a release by the IHSA “due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 among high school teams around the state, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are jointly collaborating to modify the IHSA’s Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines.
“The modifications place greater restrictions on coaches and student-athletes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Important changes include limiting physical contact and an increased usage of masks. The former restricts schools from conducting contests against other schools in most sports, including 7-on-7 in football.’’
Most schools in Vermilion County had not fully moved into Phase 4, as it must be approved by local school boards, but Thursday’s announcement was still a shock to administrators.
“Our kids have been eager to get back into the normal routines, so this will definitely slow things down a little bit,’’ said Westville principal and football coach Guy Goodlove. “Hopefully, this is just a precautionary move by the IHSA. We just need to be patient and keep doing the right things so that we are able to play in the fall.’’
One of the provisions announced by the IHSA on Thursday is the use of masks by all athletes and coaches when they are inside the school’s facility — whether that is the gymnasium or the weight room.
“That’s going to make it tough on the kids,’’ said Tom Johnson, athletics director at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. “Running up and down the basketball court and trying to shoot on 90-degree days won’t be easy.
“But at the end of the day, we are going to follow the guidelines established by the IHSA.’’
Goodlove said the use of masks in the weight room has been one of the requirements all along at Westville.
“We go from doing some conditioning and agility stuff outside into the weight room and all of our kids know they have to have their masks on,’’ said Goodlove, noting that several players have masks with a ‘tiger paw’ on it. “I know that several of us don’t necessary like wearing the masks, but it’s necessary for us to get back to high school athletics.’’
Johnson admitted that elimination — at this time — of outside competition during the summer didn’t really bother him.
“I think the idea of sending our kids to another school or having another school come here might have been a little too soon,’’ he said. “I’m still hopeful that we can have a full year of athletics.’’
While Thursday’s announcement from the IHSA is viewed as a step backwards in the Return to Play Guidelines, it wasn’t as severe as the announcement by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who banned all contact sports — football and soccer — for this fall.
The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) later disclosed that both football and soccer will move to the spring semester.
“The NMAA has been working with its membership on contingency plans in preparation for this scenario and will continue to do so in an effort to ensure all sport seasons can be played this academic year,’’ said the association in an official release. “A tentative plan should be available on or around July 15th.’’
Mark Lopez, football coach at Las Cruces High, admitted to the Las Cruces Sun-News that Thursday’s announcement was “a little bit expected.’’
“I felt like this gave us a better opportunity to keep everybody safe and also play a full season in the spring, so that’s what I’m looking forward to,’’ Lopez added.
