With the pandemic, most fall sport teams have been happy to just get on the field.
And now for golf and cross-country teams, they will now get an extra week.
The IHSA Board of Directors decided on Wednesday to expand the IHSA State Series with sectional rounds for boys and girls golf and boys and girls cross country.
“I was pleasantly surprised and I didn’t expect it all. It caught me off-guard, but we are really happy about it,” Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin cross-country coach Todd Orvis said. “The kids are happy and we are glad to see it go another week but we are optimistic that they can go another week and have a state meet. I don’t think you can rule it out, but if they don’t it will be fine and at least we have a season.”
While golf and tennis have pretty much stayed the same, Orvis said cross-county has had major changes so far this season.
“Most races have been done in waves with about 15-20 people per wave, so it’s not cross-country in my opinion,” Orvis said. “It won’t be the same if they are broken into groups when we get to regionals and sectionals.”
The vote took place in a special meeting on Wednesday after seeing how safely cross country and golf meets had been going.
In golf, the top two teams and top four individuals in each regional will advance to sectional play, while cross country will advance five teams from each regional to sections with no changes in the individual qualifier field.
“Given the timing, our greatest challenge will be finding hosts, especially in cross country,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “We have been granted exemptions to compete outside the COVID Regions in instances, for example, where assigning schools on or near a region border creates better balance in the number of participants at a site. Based on the feedback we have received, we expect some schools will choose not to participate beyond Regionals. We respect those decisions, but still want to provide as many opportunities as possible.”
The Board also created an exemption to the season limitation rule to allow for participation in the Cross Country Sectionals, while temporarily modifying Terms & Conditions for both sports to allow greater flexibility in scheduling the respective meets. Golf Sectionals are slated for the week of Oct. 12-17, while Cross Country Sectionals are expected to unfold Oct. 29-31. Host sites and meet dates will be announced on IHSA.org soon.
For coaches like Orvis, the decision brings hope of a return to some normalcy.
“We didn’t even know if there was going to be a season, so it could be worse,” Orvis said. “It’s going to be as close to a normal season and hopefully we can go back to a normal season next year.”
There were no changes to the postseason structure for girls tennis and girls swimming, which begin postseason in the sectional level.
