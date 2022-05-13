PREP GIRLS TRACK
IHSA Class 3A Sectional
At Wayland-Young Complex
Team scores — 1. Edwardsville 72, 2. (tie) Chatham Glenwood and Normal Community 62, 4. Bloomington 54, 5. Belleville East 48, 6. O'Fallon 46, 7. Belleville West 44, 8. Quincy 37, 9. Champaign Centennial 33, 10. Springfield 23, 11. Danville 18.5, 12. Granite City 12, 13. Collinsville 12, 14. Normal West 11, 15. Pekin 10.5, 16. Alton 9.
Individual results
Top two qualify for state, others where noted
100 meters — 1. Katelyn Lehnen (Glenwood) 11.97, 2. Renee Baglin (Alton) 12.26, 3. Takia Tiller (Belleville East) 12.32, 17. Chazari Cooks (Danville) 13.64. Top three advance to state.
200 — 1. Katelyn Lehnen (Glenwood) 24.62, 2. Takia Tiller (Belleville East) 25.31, 3. DeAndranay Chism (Belleville East) 25.55, 13. Chazari Cooks (Danville) 28.26. Top three advance to state.
400 — 1. Allison Ince (Normal Community) 56.04, 2. Katelyn Lehnen (Glenwood) 57.05, 3. Anna Venvertloh (Quincy) 1:01.95, 16. Nariah Woods (Danville) 1:07.20, 19. Rosa Vasquez (Danville) 1:08.40
800 — 1. Allison Ince (Normal Community) 2:19.27, 2. Anna Schuering (Quincy) 2:21.82, 3. Alex Reinhart (Normal West) 2:23.58.
1,600 — 1. Allison Ince (Normal Community) 5:06.50, 2. Peyton Schieppe (O'Fallon) 5:07.37, 3. Emily Nuttall (Edwardsville) 5:11.12, 11. Allison Thompson (Danville) 5:50.19.
3,200 — 1. Peyton Schlieppe (O'Fallon) 10:57.41, 2. Anna Schuering (Quincy) 11:31.30, 3. Emma Patrick (Edwardsville) 12:05.25.
100 hurdles — 1. Janaysia Byrd (Belleville West) 14.69, 2. Macee Rivers (Belleville West) 14.85, 3. Tania Boombo (Bloomington) 15.75, 4. Nickiya Shields (Danville) 15.96, 8. Neveah Jones (Danville) 17.24.
300 hurdles — 1. Janaysia Byrd (Belleville West) 46.43, 2. Nickiya Shields (Danville) 46.45, 3. Blakely Hockett (Edwardsville) 47.78.
400 relay — 1. Belleville East (Chism, Armour, Bacon, Tiller) 48.79, 2. Belleville West (Byrd, Melvin, Dunn, Rivers) 48.84, 3. Bloomington 49.97, 10. Danville (Amyah Laws, Olivia Williams, Diamond Landfair, Chazari Cooks) 53.13.
800 relay — 1. Belleville East (Chism, Armour, Bacon, Tiller) 1:42.34, 2. Champaign Centennial (Gardner, Hunt, Tshomba, Mondika) 1:46.94, 3. O'Fallon 1:49.36,
1,600 relay — 1. Normal Community (Ziemer, Engst, Griffin, Ince) 4:01.60, 2. Belleville West (King, Dunn, Lewis, Sparks) 4:04.74, 3. Edwardsville 4:08.06.
3,200 relay — 1. Edwardsville (Lueking, Knoyle, Nuttall, Coll) 9:36.12, 2. Chatham Glenwood (Grace Hopper, Nia Gibson, Lydia Gurnsey, Rachael Behrens) 9:42.25, 3. O'Fallon 9:58.21.
Shot put — 1. Emily Sykes (Granite City) 12.54 meters, 2. Maddison Hopkins (Bloomington) 11.08, 3. Dallas Jenkins (Edwardsville) 10.95, 4. Lynae Ward (Danville) 10.83, 18. Karena Mayfield (Danville) 8.76.
Discus — 1. Kaitlyn Morningstar (Edwardsville) 37.12 meters, 2. Gabby Saye (Edwardsville) 35.76, 3. Emily Sykes (Granite City) 35.44, 5. Karena Mayfield (Danville) 30.85, 13. Lakin Alyea (Danville) 25.56.
High jump — 1. Emma Grashoff (Pekin) 1.60 meters, 2. Anna VenVertloh (Quincy) 1.53, 3. Sifa Mondika (Champaign Centennial) 1.50, 6. Mariyah Brown (Danville) 1.45, 11. Neveah Jones (Danville) 1.40.
Pole vault — 1. Alondra Ortiz-Silva (Bloomington) 3.27 meters, 2. (tie) Lillianna Ifft (Bloomington) and Linden Neposchlan (Springfield) 3.12.
Long jump — 1. Makaya Phillips (Bloomington) 5.32 meters, 2. Noelle Hunt (Champaign Centennial) 5.24, 3. Markeil Lewis-Ramsey (O'Fallon) 4.80, 13. Abby Decker (Danville) 4.37
Triple jump — 1. Ineh Erewele (Springfield) 10.88 meters, 2. Natalie Miles (Glenwood) 10.66, 3. Zay Hoover (Edwardsville) 10.64, 8. Lynae Ward (Danville) 10.19
