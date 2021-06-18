PREP BOYS TRACK
At Charleston
IHSA Class 1A State Track
Team scores — 1. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy 51, 2. Salt Fork 38, 3. (tie) Cowden-Herrick and Niles Northridge Prep 37, 5. St. Joseph-Ogden 35, 6. Maroa-Forsyth 32, 7. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 29, 8. Forreston 25, 9. Bloomington Cornerstone Academy 24, 10. Chicago Lycee Francais de Chicago 23, 11. Tri-Valley 22, 12. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 20, 13. Auburn 18, 14. (tie) El Paso-Gridley and Winnebago 17, 16. (tie) Trenton Wesclin and Chicago Latin 16, 18. Litchfield 15, 19. (tie) Port Byron Riverdale, Shabbona Indian Creek and Williamsville 13, 22. (tie) Chicago Hope Academy, Lebanon, Peoria Christian and Tuscola 12, 26. (tie) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Elmwood, Morrison and Winnetka North Shore Country Day 11, 31. (tie) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Riverton, Shelbyville, Watseka and Waverly 10, 36. Goreville 9, 37. (tie) Carlinville, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Pleasant Plains and Sherrard 8, 41. (tie) Macon Meridian, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Warsaw 7, 44. (tie) Gillespie, Lena-Winslow and Urbana University High 6, 47 (tie) Athens, Carthage Illini West, Dakota, Evanson Beacon Academy, and Palos Heights Chicago Christian 5, 52.(tie) Bluford Webber, Champaign St. Thomas More, Dwight, Elmhurst Timothy Christian, Minonk Fieldcrest, Peoria Heights and Warrensburg-Latham 4, 59. (tie) Madison, Oregon, Rushville-Industry and Springfield Lutheran 3, 63. (tie) Aurora Christian, Biggsville West Central, Chicago DePaul College Prep, Moweaqua Central A&M, Okawville and Pinckneyville 2, 69. Breese Mater Dei, Cullom Tri-Point, Glen Carbon Father McGivney, Iroquois West, Seneca and Vienna 1, 75. (tie) Camp Point Central and DuQuoin 0.5.
Individual results
100 meters — 1. Tony Phillips (Kanakee Bishop McNamara) 10.87, 11. Justin Jones (Hoopeston Area) 11.26.
200 — 1. Tony Phillips (Kankakee Bishop McNamara) 22.31, 21. Justin Jones (Hoopeston Area) 23.62.
400 — 1. Jameson Cluver (Watseka) 48.89.
800 — 1. Eli Mojonnier (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 1:57.33
1,600 — 1. Mathew Olech (Elgin Harvest Christian Academy) 4:21.59, 9. Eli Mojonnier (Bis-Henn/Ross-Al) 4:32.45.
3,200 — 1. Justin Mumford (Trenton Wesclin) 9:18.26.
110 hurdles — 1. Jadon Robertson (Cowden-Herrick) 14.68, 4. Nathan Kirby (Salt Fork) 14.97
300 hurdles — 1. Isaiah Chatman (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) 39.11, 15. Nathan Kirby (Salt Fork) 42.82.
400 relay — 1. Chicago Hope Academy 43.19, 2. Salt Fork (Ben Jessup, Nathan Kirby, Ethan McLain, Tate Johnson) 43.35.
800 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Ben Jessup, Nathan Kirby, Ethan McLain, Tate Johnson) 1:31.00.
1,600 relay — 1. Niles Northridge Prep 3:25.50.
3,200 relay — 1. Niles Northridge Prep 8:00.77, 21. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Murphy McCool, Emerson Thorlton, Joshua Gernand, Ayden Ingram) 8:54.32.
Shot put — 1. Daniel Lucas (Cowden-Herrick) 16.76 meters, 6. Garrett Taylor (Salt Fork) 15.71.
Discus — 1. Garrett Taylor (Salt Fork) 50.65 meters.
High jump — 1. Jadon Robertson (Cowden-Herrick) 1.99 meters, 2. Karson Lewsader (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 1.96 meters.
Pole vault — 1. Ridge Willard (Bloomington Cornerstone) 4.60 meters
Long jump — 1. Sam Roszak (Winnetka North Shore Country Day) 6.74 meters, 13. Jace Bina (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 6.23
Triple jump — 1. Will Ross (Waverly) 14.25 meters, 20. Tate Johnson (Salt Fork) 12.11, 24. Dylan Diaz (Salt Fork) 11.99.
