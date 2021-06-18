Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.