PREP BOYS GOLF
At Ironhorse Golf Club (par 72)
IHSA Class 1A Tuscola Sectional
Team scores — 1. El Paso-Gridley 320, 2. Tri-Valley, 3. Sullivan 339, 4. Beecher 346, 5. Monticello 356, 6. Grant Park 371, 7. St. Thomas More 374, 8. Iroquois West, 9. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 379, 10. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 383.
Individuals — 1. Matthew Barker (Tri-Valley) 76, 2. (tie) Caleb Lavender (El Paso-Gridley) and Trey Boecker (Grant Park) 78, 4. AJ Bond (El Paso-Gridley) 79, 5. (tie) Harrison Brooks (El Paso-Gridley), AJ Stiegler (Bishop Mac) and Ryan Dulin (Grant Park) 81.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (379) — 27. (tie) Izaiah Lusk 43-44 — 87, 43. (tie) Rance Bryant 42-50 — 92, 50. (tie) Carson Darby 48-47 — 95, 73. (tie) Nick Garmon 54-51 — 105, 73. (tie) Owen Miller 50-55 — 105, 79. Isaac Tabels 58-58 — 116.
Schlarman Academy — 15. (tie) Gabe Huddleston 42-42 — 84.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.