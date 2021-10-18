PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Center
IHSA Class 1A Sectional
Team scores — 1. Danville 32, 2. Champaign St. Thomas More 22, 3. Champaign Centennial 13, 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 12, 5. Mahomet-Seymour 8, 6. Schlarman Academy 7, 7. Watseka 6, 8. (tie) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Urbana and Urbana University High 4, 11. Champaign Central 0.
Singles
Semifinals — Maddy Swisher (St. Thomas More) def. Brooklynn Behrens (Danville) 6-0 6-3. Lexi Ellis (Danville) def. Maya Jenny (Schlarman) 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Third place — Jenny def. Behrens 6-3, 6-0.
Championship — Swisher def. Ellis, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
Semifinals — Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne (Danville) def. Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley (St. Thomas More) 6-0, 6-1. CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle (Danville) def. Sandhya Subbiah and Aviv Sagiv (Centennial), 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
Third place — Subbiah and Sagiv def. Horn and Kelley, 6-1, 6-0.
Championship — Hotsinpiller and Towne def. Brown and Rundle, 7-5, 6-1.
