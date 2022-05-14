CATLIN — Salt Fork senior Brynlee Keeran is going back to state in four events — all field events — as the Storm settled for a second-place finish in the IHSA Class 1A Sectional in Catlin.
St. Joseph-Ogden used its roster size and depth to win the team title by 7 points (118-111) over Salt Fork, while Urbana University High (104) taking third.
The Spartans scored in 17 of the 18 events, winning just the 3,200-meter relay while the Storm won seven events but with only eight athletes, they failed to score in seven events.
When it comes to state qualifying, Salt Fork had four girls advance in 10 events, St. Joseph-Ogden had 10 girls in seven events and Urbana University High had six girls in eight events.
Keeran was the sectional champion in the pole vault and triple jump for Storm, senior Olivia Birge is a back-to-back sectional champion in the shot put and discus events, while sophomore Macie Russell won the 400- and 800-meter races and junior Shelby McGee claimed the title in 100 hurdles.
Also winning multiple titles on Friday night was Westville senior Savanna Tyler, claiming both the 100 and 200 races. She is the first sectional champion in more 20 years for the Tigers.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin picked up a pair of individual sectional titles. Ella McFarland won the high jump while Amber-Christine Reed won the long jump.
Hoopeston Area's Bre Crose qualified for state with a second-place finish in the 100, while Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman's Haley Carlton qualified in the pole vault based on her mark of 3.19 meters.
Complete coverage of Friday's sectional meet will be published in Tuesday's edition of the Commercial-News
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Catlin
IHSA Class 1A Sectional
Team scores — 1. St. Joseph-Ogden 118, 2. Salt Fork 111, 3. Urbana University High 104, 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 36, 5.(tie) Champaign Judah Christian and Westville 32, 7. Watseka 25, 8. Milford/Cissna Park 20, 9. Iroquois West 19, 10. Hoopeston Area 17, 11. Oakwood 12, 12. Champaign Academy High 10, 13. Schlarman Academy 7, 14. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6, 15. Villa Grove 4, 16. Heritage 2.
Individual results
Top two automatically qualify for state, others where noted
100 meters — 1. Savannah Tyler (Westville) 12.94 seconds, 2. Bre Crose (Hoopeston Area) 13.14, 3. Ella Greer (Urbana University High) 13.26, 6. Mia Martinez (Schlarman) 14.34
200 — 1. Savannah Tyler (Westville) 26.41 seconds, 2. Hope Rajilch (St. Joseph-Ogden) 27.07, 3. Amber-Christine Reed (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 27.21, 4. Bre Crose (Hoopeston Area) 27.58.
400 — 1. Macie Russell (Salt Fork) 1 minute, 4.03 seconds, 2. Zoey Muller-Hinnant (Urbana University High) 1:04.19, 3. Nikita Taylor (Oakwood) 1:04.64, 5. Alexa Jamison (Salt Fork) 1:07.86.
800 — 1. Macie Russell (Salt Fork) 2 minutes, 26.03 seconds, 2. Eleanor Laufenberg (Champaign Academy High) 2:28.18, 3. Jasmin Cullum (Milford/Cissna Park) 2:29.38.
1,600 — 1. Kate Ahmari (Urbana University High) 5 minutes, 18.07 seconds, 2. Savanna Franzen (St. Joseph-Ogden) 5:22.59, 3. Ava Knap (St. Joseph-Ogden) 5:31.97. Top three advance to state.
3,200 — 1. Kate Ahmarti (Urbana University High) 11 minutes, 36.05 seconds, 2. Aleigha Garrison (Champaign Judah Christian) 12:29.01, 3. Addie Allen (St. Joseph-Ogden) 13:13.59.
100 hurdles — 1. Shelby McGee (Salt Fork) 16.24 seconds, 2. Ella Rhodes (Iroquois West) 17.31, 3. Kaytlyn Baker (St. Joseph-Ogden) 17.61.
300 hurdles — 1. Cadi Hu (Urbana University High) 48.62 seconds, 2. Shleby McGee (Salt Fork) 49.28, 3. Ashlyn Lannert (St. Joseph-Ogden) 49.40.
400 relay — 1. Urbana University High (Hu, Hashash, Greer, Muller-Hinnant) 50.68 seconds, 2. Westville (Savannah Tyler, Jasmyn Meeker, Olivia Hutchins, Ella Miller) 53.47, 3. Watseka 53.92, 4. Salt Fork (Shelby McGee, Callaway Cox, Alexa Jamison, Macie Russell) 54.15, 6. Oakwood (Taylor Smoot, Luci Morris, Gwen Cambron, Nikita Taylor) 55.23.
800 relay — 1. Urbana University High (Hashash, Greer, Hu, Muller-Hinnant) 1 minute, 49.29 seconds, 2. St. Joseph-Ogden (Carter, Schmitz, Elsbernd, Rajilch) 1:50.96, 3. Watseka 1:54.06, 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Maggie Lewis, Gabby Moreman, Ella McFarland, Amber-Christine Reed) 1:54.56, 5. Westville (Savannah Tyler, Jasmyn Meeker, Olivia Hutchins, Ella Miller) 1:54.69, 6. Oakwood (Taylor Smoot, Alyssa Wells, Luci Morris, Gwen Cambron) 2:00.43.
1,600 relay — 1. Urbana University High (Ahmari, Muller-Hinnant, Hu, Greer) 4 minutes, 13.82 seconds, 2. St. Joseph-Ogden (Lannert, Ingram, Jones, Rajilch) 4:22.23, 3. Milford/Cissna Park 4:35.78, 4. Oakwood (Gwen Cambron, Taylor Smoot, Nikita Taylor, Alyssa Wells) 4:53.15, 6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Maggie Lewis, Gabby Moreman, Ella McFarland, Amber-Christine Reed) 5:10.72.
3,200 relay — 1. St. Joseph-Ogden (Ingram, Jones, Franzen, Knap) 10 minutes, 30.81 seconds, 2. Milford/Cissna Park (Cullum, Kuester, Ja.Lavicka, Jo.Lavicka) 10:47.18, 3. Urbana University High 11:22.38, 5. Westville (Lilly Meeker, Abbi Accord, Mianna Sawyer, Hadley Jones) 12:26.84,
Shot put — 1. Olivia Birge (Salt Fork) 11.81 meters, 2. Abigail Tapuaiga (Champaign Judah Christian) 10.98, 3. Ashley Eldridge (St. Joseph-Ogden) 10.32, 5. Emily Ray (Hoopeston Area) 9.68, 6. Audrey Taylor (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 9.54.
Discus — 1. Olivia Birge (Salt Fork) 35.27 meters, 2. Abigail Tapuaiga (Champaign Judah Christian) 32.01, 3. Hazelyn Hunter (Salt Fork) 28.02, 4. Emily Ray (Hoopeston Area) 27.20, 5. Audrey Taylor (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 27.11.
High jump — 1. Ella McFarland (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 1.62 meters, 2.(tie) Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 1.52 and Abby Behrens (St. Joseph-Ogden) 1.52.
Pole vault — 1. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 3.34 meters, 2. Payton Carter (St. Joseph-Ogden) 3.19, 3. Haley Carlton (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 3.19, 4. Grace Schmitz (St. Joseph-Ogden) 3.19. Top four advance to state.
Long jump — 1. Amber-Christine Reed (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 5.09 meters, 2. Dina Hashash (Urbana University High) 5.06, 3. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 5.05. Top three advance to state.
Triple jump — 1. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 10.84 meters, 2. Shelby McGee (Salt Fork) 10.36 meters, 3. Mia Martinez (Schlarman) 9.88.
